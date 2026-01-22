Catheter Precision Receives First Purchase Order for LockeT in Germany

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market today announced receipt of a LockeT purchase order from Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt (Frankfurt University Hospital). This purchase order marks the official entry of LockeT into Germany.

The purchase order includes the LockeT suture retention device, a state-of-the-art solution designed to increase workflow efficiency after venous catheter access while remaining cost effective. By partnering with one of Germany’s premier university hospitals, Catheter Precision establishes a significant foothold in a market renowned for its innovation and high standards for medical excellence.

"Securing our first purchase order from a prestigious German university hospital is a definitive turning point for Catheter Precision,” said David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision. "Germany represents the most significant healthcare market in Europe, with the German Electrophysiology Devices Market size valued at over $900 million in 2024. This partnership validates the clinical value of our technology and serves as the cornerstone of our expansion strategy in the region."

Germany’s hospital sector is the largest in Europe, with university hospitals serving as the primary drivers of innovation and high-tech medical adoption. This first implementation at Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt will serve as a reference site for Catheter Precision as it continues to scale operations across Germany and the broader European market.

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “might,” “can,” “could,” “continue,” “depends,” “expect,” “expand,” “forecast,” “intend,” “predict,” “plan,” “rely,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “seek,” or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding product evaluations at the hospital, and that the purchase order indicates that the hospital and its staff see the value and benefits that LockeT can bring and expectations regarding LockeT evaluations in the coming weeks. The Company’s expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties included under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

