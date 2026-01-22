UFC® and Skilled Trades College (STC) Renew Partnership to Support Trades Education

LAS VEGAS and TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Skilled Trades College (STC), the Canadian leader in training youth in skilled trades, today announced a multiyear renewal of their partnership to increase awareness of the importance of hands-on training and career readiness for aspiring tradespeople.

The continued collaboration comes as STC begins planning to make its pre-apprenticeship training programs available to students in the United States.

“We’re excited to continue our partnership with Skilled Trades College as they carry on their great work in Canada and now expand into the United States,” said Sana Shuaib, Senior Vice President, Partnership Marketing & Digital, TKO Global Partnerships. “Skilled Trades College plays a critical role in preparing tomorrow’s workforce, and we are proud to support education that leads directly to meaningful, sustainable careers in the trades.”

“Renewing our partnership with UFC is a powerful continuation of a relationship built on shared values like discipline, ambition, and excellence,” said Ralph Cerasuolo, Chief Executive Officer, Skilled Trades College. “As Skilled Trades College prepares to expand into the United States, this collaboration allows us to bring our mission to a broader audience while continuing to equip young people with the skills and confidence needed to succeed in the trades. We are proud to grow alongside a global organization that champions performance, resilience, and opportunity.”

“We’re proud to keep building momentum with a partner that understands what it takes to prepare people for high-performance careers,” said Mike Di Donato, Chief Operating Officer, Skilled Trades College. “Continuing our partnership with UFC allows us to work alongside athletes and leaders who are committed to driving real impact with real people. As we expand beyond Canada, this collaboration becomes a powerful way to open doors, break down barriers, and create meaningful opportunities for students across North America.”

As an Official Partner of UFC, STC will strategically activate its brand across a wide array of UFC premium assets, including live events, broadcasts, and social media content.

Among the highlights, STC will receive prominent branding inside the world-famous Octagon® at selected UFC events, as well as all episodes of DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES and THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER reality series.

STC will also have an evergreen presence within UFC’s massive digital ecosystem, including UFC Facebook, X, and Instagram, providing opportunities to continually engage with fans.

In addition, STC will serve as the Presenting Partner for selected future UFC Numbered Events hosted in Canada, in which STC branding will be prominently featured at all official UFC fight week activities.

Following the initial launch of the partnership in 2024, UFC and STC created the Building Champions Scholarship and unlocked new opportunities for STC students. The initiative provided grants to 12 students for full scholarships to use towards any STC pre-apprenticeship program.

The Building Champions Scholarship will continue this year featuring UFC legend Georges St-Pierre as a brand ambassador, offering bursaries for students to attend STC’s programs across their six Canada locations. St-Pierre joins UFC athletes Mike Malott, Jasmine Jasudavicius and Cody Chovancek as STC UFC ambassadors.

About UFC®

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 330 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while distributing programming to more than 950 million broadcast and digital households across more than 210 countries and territories. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Skilled Trades College

Founded in 2008, the Skilled Trades College of Canada (STC) is a registered career college under the Private Career College Act, 2005. STC has earned a reputation for excellence in construction training and is acknowledged as best in class for its industry-relevant programming. As the Canadian leader in training youth for the skilled trades, STC offers year-round, hands-on pre-apprenticeship programs in Electrical, Plumbing, Home Renovation, and HVAC. Training takes place across six campuses in the Greater Toronto Area, preparing students to be job-ready from day one — with expansion now underway into the U.S. market.

In addition to its programs, STC has built a track record of notable partnerships that expand opportunities for students, including collaborations with NBA star Scottie Barnes, UFC, CIBC, and more to fund life-changing scholarships.

To learn more about the STC and the Building Champions scholarship, visit skilledtradescollege.ca.

