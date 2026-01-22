TRWD Builds Momentum as Operating Partner Expands National Footprint

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD), a fully reporting holding company, today highlighted continued execution of its growth and consolidation strategy as operating partner, Peppermint Hippo, continues to expand its national portfolio of upscale entertainment venues, including a recently added location in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Recent operating milestones such as the Pompano Beach soft opening reinforce momentum behind a scalable, repeatable operating model built around Peppermint Hippo’s signature “Mini-Vegas” experience and TRWD’s broader mission to consolidate the highly fragmented adult hospitality sector under a professionally managed public platform.

Tradewinds previously announced its planned acquisition and integration strategy involving Peppermint Hippo locations and affiliated venues. Management reports that progress across regulatory, operational, and structural milestones remains on track, positioning the Company to execute on its broader consolidation objectives as planned.

Operating Expansion Reinforces Scalable Strategy

In parallel with TRWD’s public-company readiness efforts, Peppermint Hippo has continued expanding its owned and managed venue portfolio across multiple markets.

Each new venue opening remains a critical component of Tradewinds’ growth thesis. At the same time, management views Peppermint Hippo’s continued portfolio expansion as validation of a proven, repeatable model centered on modernization, disciplined execution, and strong unit-level economics.

“This is exactly what we want to see at the operating level,” said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. “Peppermint Hippo’s ability to consistently add and stabilize locations reinforces our confidence in the broader consolidation strategy we are building at the public-company level.”

Rolling Assets Into a Scaled Public Platform

TRWD’s strategy is designed to roll newly acquired or affiliated venues into a centralized holding-company structure—creating operational efficiencies, standardized reporting, and enhanced capital-markets access while preserving each venue’s local market identity.

Rather than pursuing isolated transactions, Tradewinds is focused on building a repeatable acquisition and integration framework capable of supporting long-term scale. This approach allows the Company to methodically absorb operating assets into a growing conglomerate while maintaining disciplined oversight and execution.

Path Toward Meaningful Revenue Scale

Based on Peppermint Hippo’s existing footprint and active expansion pipeline, management believes the platform has the potential to exceed $40 million in annualized revenue during 2026, subject to execution, transaction timing, and market conditions.

As additional venues are acquired, managed, or integrated, TRWD expects revenue contributions to compound through centralized marketing, purchasing efficiencies, operational best practices, and brand recognition—key drivers behind the Company’s long-term value creation thesis.

Strategy to Scale Toward 100+ Venues

Tradewinds’ long-term objective is to build a national, multi-brand entertainment conglomerate comprising 100 or more venues across major U.S. markets. The strategy emphasizes:

Acquiring and modernizing existing venues

Integrating proven operating partners

Applying centralized systems and governance

Scaling revenue while managing risk through disciplined execution

Management believes the adult hospitality sector remains one of the last large consumer-facing industries yet to undergo meaningful institutional consolidation, creating a compelling opportunity for a transparent, publicly traded platform.

Outlook

With its operating partner continuing to expand and its internal acquisition framework advancing, Tradewinds Universal views 2026 as a transition year—from preparation to execution. The Company expects to provide further updates as milestones are achieved and transactions progress.

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 — the only club of its kind on the Strip — cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Tóxicas operate over 10 clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, including strategic arrangements with operating partners, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding TRWD’s marketing initiatives, operational plans, growth prospects, and anticipated acquisitions. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

