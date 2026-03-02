U.S.–Iran Conflict Shakes Markets: TRWD Says Growth Strategy Remains Intact

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As escalating tensions between the United States and Iran contribute to heightened global market volatility, Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) today reaffirmed that its domestic growth strategy, capital structure, and acquisition roadmap remain on track.

Recent geopolitical developments have increased volatility in equities and energy markets, prompting investors to reassess exposure to internationally dependent sectors. Tradewinds’ operating model remains fully U.S.-focused and independent of overseas manufacturing, imports, or global supply chains.

Strategic Roll-Up Anchored by Peppermint Hippo

Tradewinds Universal is executing a structured roll-up strategy anchored by its strategic alignment with the Peppermint Hippo brand, one of the fastest-growing names in upscale nightlife entertainment. The Company intends to integrate Peppermint Hippo-branded locations and affiliated concepts into a centralized public platform designed to consolidate high-performing venues across key domestic markets.

Historically, localized demand for premium, in-person entertainment has demonstrated resilience during periods of macroeconomic uncertainty and elevated news-driven volatility. Tradewinds remains committed to acquiring established, cash-flow-positive venues as it scales toward a diversified, multi-location hospitality ecosystem.

Key Growth Milestones

Tradewinds maintains access to its $10 million equity facility to fund acquisitions, continues targeting $40 million in 2026 annualized revenue upon acquisitions, and is progressing toward initial 2026 closings.

Andrew Read, CEO, stated: “While geopolitical headlines may create short-term market volatility, our business model remains domestically anchored and execution-focused. Our capital strategy was structured to support growth across varying market environments. We remain committed to acquiring high-performing venues and building toward a scalable hospitality platform grounded in real assets and consistent revenue.”

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo expanded from a single club in Ohio into one of the fastest-growing brands in nightlife entertainment. Its Las Vegas flagship and affiliated concepts such as Las Tóxicas operate in more than ten locations nationwide, delivering an upscale, experience-driven entertainment model.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with strong cash-flow potential. The Company seeks to consolidate high-revenue hospitality assets under a centralized public structure designed to enhance shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding projected revenue, acquisition timing, and growth objectives. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

