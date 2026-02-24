TRWD Advances National Roll-Up Strategy

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal (OTC: TRWD), a fully reporting holding company focused on acquiring and integrating revenue-producing assets, today provided an update regarding its progress toward its planned structured roll-up integration strategy with Peppermint Hippo.

Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities currently operate more than 10 venues nationwide, including eight Peppermint Hippo branded clubs alongside affiliated concepts such as Las Tóxicas. The operating platform has generated in excess of $30 million in revenue in 2025 and continues to expand its presence in high-demand nightlife and tourism-driven markets.

Recent expansion initiatives include:

• Strengthened operations in Pompano Beach, Florida, reinforcing presence in one of the country’s most active tourism corridors

• Advancement of the New Orleans, Louisiana location near Bourbon Street, positioning within a globally recognized entertainment district

• Development of a new Texas location, expanding into one of the largest and fastest-growing nightlife markets in the United States

Expanding Revenue Base and Market Depth

The platform has demonstrated the ability to replicate its premium “Mini-Vegas” operating model across multiple markets while maintaining brand consistency and operational discipline. The addition of Florida, Louisiana, and Texas venues further diversifies geographic exposure and enhances multi-state brand recognition.

As these new clubs contribute to the operating footprint, management believes the expanded platform could position revenue to exceed $40 million in 2026, subject to execution and market conditions.

These locations are intended to be incorporated into Tradewinds Universal’s broader roll-up strategy occurring over the next 12 months, strengthening consolidated financial visibility and long-term scalability.

Structured Roll-Up Strategy in Motion

Tradewinds Universal’s objective is to consolidate operating venues under a centralized public holding structure designed to:

• Integrate and streamline revenue streams

• Standardize reporting, compliance, and governance

• Implement shared marketing and reservation infrastructure

• Improve operational efficiencies across locations



By incorporating both existing and newly added clubs into this framework, TRWD seeks to create measurable enterprise value through disciplined expansion and integration.

“We are focused on structured execution,” stated Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. “The Peppermint Hippo team continues to expand in markets such as Pompano Beach, New Orleans, and Texas. Our objective is disciplined integration designed to enhance financial visibility and long-term shareholder value.”

Positioned Within a Fragmented Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry

The adult nightlife sector remains one of the most fragmented hospitality segments in the United States, with thousands of independently owned venues and limited institutional consolidation.

Management believes that combining:

• A proven multi-state operating model

• Experienced leadership

• Access to public capital markets

• Disciplined acquisition integration

positions TRWD to participate in ongoing industry consolidation while building a scalable portfolio of revenue-producing assets.

Path to a 100-Club Platform

Tradewinds Universal’s long-term objective is to build a scaled, multi-brand nightlife platform through disciplined acquisition and integration of profitable operating venues.

The Company’s structured roadmap includes:

Establishing a Consolidated Operating Base

Integrating existing venues into the public holding structure to create recurring consolidated revenue and standardized reporting.

Sequential Market Expansion

Incorporating additional high-performing clubs in targeted growth markets to increase scale, geographic diversification, and operating leverage.

Platform Integration and Efficiency

Implementing centralized branding, reservation systems, marketing infrastructure, and operational controls designed to enhance margin consistency and financial visibility.

National Scale Execution

Advancing toward a long-term objective of up to 100 locations across multiple nightlife brands, positioning TRWD as a scaled consolidator in a historically fragmented multi-billion-dollar industry.

Management believes this phased roll-up strategy provides a defined path toward enterprise growth built on real venues, real revenue, and disciplined execution.

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising names in nightlife entertainment. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021 — the only club of its kind on the Strip — cemented its reputation as an industry leader.

Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Tóxicas operate several clubs nationwide, eight proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through upscale design, professional entertainment, and elevated hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting, publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into hospitality and entertainment, including strategic arrangements with operating partners, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value.

