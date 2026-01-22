EagleNXT Regains Compliance with NYSE American Listing Standards

ALLEN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, today announced that it has received formal notice from the NYSE American confirming that the Company has regained compliance with all applicable continued listing standards. With the compliance matter now resolved, the Company remains in good standing on the NYSE American.

“This compliance confirmation represents an important milestone for EagleNXT and marks a clear new chapter for the Company,” stated EagleNXT CEO Bill Irby. “The actions taken to resolve this matter reflect our commitment to sound governance, accountability, and disciplined execution, including enhancements to our reporting and internal processes. We are excited to move forward and remain focused on executing our strategic priorities, maintaining transparency, and building long-term shareholder value.”

EagleNXT continues to advance its strategic initiatives through disciplined operational execution, ongoing product development, positioning for U.S.-based manufacturing, and the pursuit of selective strategic partnerships across defense, security, and commercial markets.

The NYSE American’s notification has no impact on the Company’s day-to-day operations, and the Company will continue to trade on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol UAVS.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a global leader in drone technology, providing full-stack solutions including drones, sensors, and software for industries such as agriculture, public safety, and civil engineering. Headquartered in Allen. Texas, EagleNXT is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable unmanned aerial systems worldwide. For more information, visit www.EagleNXT.com.

