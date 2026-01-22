Ascent Solar Technologies Reflects On 2025 Achievements and Milestones; Outlines 2026 Strategy and Goals

THORNTON, Colo., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today commented on the commercial progress, industry partnerships and solar PV efficiency improvements it achieved in 2025, as the Company’s leadership team looks ahead to continued corporate growth in 2026.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen where the market is headed and positioned our thin-film solar offerings accordingly. The defense industry has displayed an increasing demand for efficient, readily available technologies; we have made ourselves an ideal provider by offering a highly efficient product, produced in the United States, that is ready for rapid delivery,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “We expect to maintain this momentum throughout the year by meeting with more potential partners and achieving even greater efficiency milestones. Our thin-film product is uniquely qualified to withstand the rigors of space and other punishing environments; as the market demand grows, we expect increased sales and revenue in 2026.”

Key Company milestones and achievements included:

Initiating new strategic partnerships and teaming agreements with NovaSpark, Emtel Energy, CisLunar Industries, Defiant Space, Star Catcher Industries, NOVI Space, and more, to meet mutually beneficial commercial goals in the defense industry and beyond;

Establishing rapid product delivery capabilities to meet the swift needs of civil and defense space missions;

to meet the swift needs of civil and defense space missions; Advancing its thin-film PV product’s capabilities, including its space-based power beaming abilities, marine environment durability , hydrogen production through field-based hydrolyzers, and more;

, through field-based hydrolyzers, and more; Closing a private placement of up to $5.5 million; and

of up to $5.5 million; and Partnering with the Georgia Institute of Technology to apply thin-film technology to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) wings for a demonstration aiming to enable continuous flight for ocean monitoring via sea plane vehicles.





Ascent’s leadership aims to build upon this positive business momentum in 2026 via:

Beginning the year with an aggressive production schedule to deliver on existing orders for array deployments planned for Q1 2026;

CEO Paul Warley conducted business travel to Europe in January to liaise with strategic players to establish potential partnerships and customer relationships;

Developing and delivering UAV arrays for European partners in the first half of the year;

Further advancing the efficiency of the Company’s CIGS thin-film technology;

Continued advanced environmental testing through Q1 2026 to quantify performance in the extremes of space, including radiation and atomic oxygen resilience testing; and

Further building upon the partnerships established in 2025 to meet mutually beneficial goals.



Ascent’s leadership team looks forward to continued success in 2026 and is eager to update its stockholder community with exciting Company announcements and milestones as they come to fruition. Anyone interested in learning more about the Company, its mission and technology, or anything else, is encouraged to visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

To learn more, visit https: www.ascentsolar.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such statements also include, but are not limited to, statements related to the intended use of proceeds from the offering and the potential exercise of the series warrants. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "will," "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

