Bitget Wallet Launches Native HYPE Staking, Expanding Hyperliquid Integration

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, has launched HYPE Staking, expanding its Earn portfolio with a wallet-native staking product built on a validator operated by the Hyperliquid Foundation. The product allows users to stake HYPE directly within the wallet and earn protocol-level rewards that compound daily. By sourcing rewards from an official foundation validator, the staking yield is designed to remain relatively stable with lower volatility, reflecting growing demand for predictable onchain returns as market conditions remain cautious rather than driven by short-term incentives.

HYPE Staking is natively fully integrated into Bitget Wallet, allowing users to participate without external platforms or desktop-based workflows. Staking becomes effective immediately, with rewards beginning after a one-day lock period. Users can request unstaking after the lock, followed by a seven-day cooldown, after which principal and accrued rewards are automatically returned to the wallet.

HYPE Staking further strengthens Bitget Wallet's end-to-end integration with the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Beyond staking, the wallet provides unified access to Hyperliquid's onchain infrastructure, including swaps, perpetual trading, cross-chain transfers, and direct access to HyperEVM-based decentralized applications within a single interface. Users can trade spot assets, access onchain perpetuals with professional-grade execution, and explore HyperEVM-native DApps without leaving the wallet, reducing fragmentation between trading, earning, and ecosystem participation.

The launch also builds on Bitget Wallet’s broader staking offering, which spans major networks and typically delivers annualized yields in the 2% to 10% range depending on protocol mechanics and market conditions. Across its Earn products, Bitget Wallet recorded quarterly subscription volumes approaching $200 million in 2025, growing more than tenfold from the start of the year, as users increasingly turned to staking and stablecoin-based yields for capital efficiency.

"As onchain markets mature, staking and trading are converging into a single user journey rather than isolated activities," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Our goal is to make wallets the primary interface for that shift — where users can earn, trade, and interact with leading ecosystems like Hyperliquid in a way that's transparent, sustainable, and aligned with real onchain activity, not short-term incentives."

Alongside its Hyperliquid expansion, Bitget Wallet continues to scale staking across other major networks. On Solana, total assets staked through Bitget Wallet's self-operated validator nodes have surpassed 100,000 SOL, reflecting broader adoption of wallet-native staking as users prioritize self-custody and long-term exposure to core ecosystems.

