NetraMark Engages LodeRock Advisors for Strategic Investor Relations and Capital Markets Communications Services

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “NetraMark”) (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has retained LodeRock Advisors Inc. (“LodeRock”) for strategic investor relations and capital markets communications services, including working with NetraMark senior management to plan, develop and execute a comprehensive IR program.

The program will consist of the development of a 12-month IR strategy including a marketing schedule, conducting investor targeting, analysis and outreach, working with investment dealers to organize non-deal roadshows, and ongoing capital markets counsel.

Under the terms of the agreement, NetraMark will pay LodeRock a monthly fee of CAD $11,000 for ongoing strategic communication services. The services commence on January 22, 2026, and will continue until terminated by either party with sixty (60) days’ written notice.

Neither LodeRock, nor any of its executives have an ownership interest, directly or indirectly, in NetraMark or its securities, and NetraMark will not issue any securities to LodeRock or its executives in consideration of the services. The Company and LodeRock deal at arm’s length and do not have any prior relationship.

LodeRock is a group of senior capital markets communications executives who develop and execute communications programs in order to help companies achieve their capital markets objectives and capture the full potential of their public listing.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent information that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company’s publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the payment of fees to LodeRock and the provision of ongoing investor relations services, which are based upon NetraMark’s current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors.

When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Annual Information Form for the year ended September 30, 2025. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

