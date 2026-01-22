Wix Returns to the Super Bowl

NEW YORK –Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX), a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence, announced today that the company will air a TV commercial during the Super Bowl LX broadcast on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

The campaign follows the launch of Wix Harmony, Wix’s new flagship platform that introduces a new way to create on the web by bringing AI-powered vibe coding together with hands-on human control. Wix Harmony bridges speed and creativity with structure and scale, enabling ideas to move seamlessly from inspiration to a real, business-ready online presence. The campaign reflects Wix’s belief that the future of web creation is AI-driven, human-led, and built for long-term growth.

“This is the biggest stage to showcase what the Wix brand stands for,” said Omer Shai, CMO at Wix. “With the launch of Wix Harmony, we are introducing a fundamentally new way to create on the web. Bringing that vision to this moment allows us to show, at global scale, how AI and human creativity come together and how Wix is powering what’s next in this new era of creation.”

Further details about the campaign and creative direction will be shared closer to the game.





About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is a leading global platform for creating, managing, and growing a complete digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix empowers millions of users, including self-creators, agencies, enterprises and more with industry-leading infrastructure, performance, and security. The platform combines advanced AI, flexible web design, domains, hosting, templates and robust business and commerce solutions to help users build stronger brands, connect with their audiences, and scale their businesses online. Wix is shaping the future of how digital experiences are built with its intuitive AI-powered website builder and no-code application creation through Base44, making sophisticated creation accessible.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com