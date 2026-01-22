Seneca Polytechnic, together with Microsoft, expands commitment to advance learning with AI

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic and Microsoft are deepening their collaboration to further enhance the postsecondary experience for students at Seneca.

Building on a strategic relationship first announced in 2024, today’s announcement sets out a new multi-year commitment that Seneca has signed with Microsoft. It introduces new elements and AI advancements designed to enhance learning and innovation across disciplines, and help students achieve their career goals.

This expanded relationship with Microsoft showcases how Seneca is continuing to align with higher education and employment trends. In addition to providing students and employees with early access to the latest Microsoft AI innovations, Seneca will continue to innovate with Microsoft Foundry (formerly Azure AI Platform). Foundry is Microsoft’s unified, interoperable AI platform.

Working together with Microsoft partner Adastra, Seneca will integrate agentic AI learning opportunities into the classroom. This includes providing Microsoft Azure tools to students to help advance their AI knowledge. Within AI-focused programs, Seneca faculty will be working with Microsoft to integrate agentic AI into curriculum, equipping students with hands-on experience to help set them up for success in emerging job markets. Seneca is also offering co-op opportunities to students in various technology programs to work with Adastra and Seneca’s ITS department to build custom AI solutions.

“Seneca is delighted to continue working with Microsoft as we explore new ways to equip students with the skills and knowledge today’s workplaces demand,” said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic. “Together, we are accelerating innovation by embracing AI as central to education and employment.”

According to Microsoft’s AI Diffusion Leaderboard, Canada ranks 14th globally in AI adoption, with usage now topping a third (35%) of the population, showing leadership in putting AI to good use. Today’s announcement builds on this momentum.

“AI will be a defining driver of Canada’s competitiveness, but it only delivers value when it’s adopted broadly and responsibly,” said Matt Milton, President, Microsoft Canada. “By deepening our collaboration with Seneca Polytechnic, we’re helping bring trusted, secure AI into the tools and experiences that students and educators both use, helping more people build the skills and confidence to thrive in Canada’s future AI economy.”

In recognition of this new commitment, Mr. Milton toured Seneca’s Newnham Campus as part of the announcement to observe Microsoft AI in action.

This continued work with Microsoft is part of Seneca’s ongoing evolution in AI. This January, Seneca welcomed domestic and international students to the new Master of Artificial Intelligence Design & Development program, its historic first-ever master’s degree. All students have access to My Tutor, an AI learning companion used across courses, in addition to AI-powered tools that help prepare students for presentations, sales pitches, job searches and interviews. Microsoft 365 Copilot chat is also available to all students and employees.

Seneca will soon launch a new AI lab to serve as a central hub for training, collaboration and the sharing of generative AI projects. The lab will also operate as a launchpad for new initiatives, helping to accelerate AI adoption and advance Seneca’s position as a leader in AI usage in higher education. Microsoft will be a collaborator in various activities taking place within the lab.

By combining Seneca’s academic excellence with Microsoft’s leading cloud and AI solutions, this expanded collaboration will prepare students at Seneca with the knowledge and adaptability essential for success, helping them graduate career-ready and world-

ready.

