ISARA and Carahsoft Partner to Accelerate Quantum Readiness for U.S. Government

WATERLOO, Ontario and RESTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISARA Corporation, a leader in quantum-safe security solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as ISARA’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s quantum readiness solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts. Together, the companies will help Federal agencies accelerate quantum-safe cryptography readiness by implementing autonomous cryptographic posture management with Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) implementations to prepare for the post-quantum era.

“As the Department of War’s (DoW) recent memorandum makes clear, the migration to post quantum cryptography is an urgent national security priority that begins with comprehensive cryptographic discovery and inventory, aligned with OMB Memorandum 23-02 and CNSS Policy 15,” said Jim Sortino, CRO of ISARA. “As the quantum computing security threat becomes more imminent, enterprises and agencies are moving from reactive defense to proactive resiliency in order to comply with U.S. cryptographic modernization mandates.”

ISARA in partnership with Carahsoft will enable DoW components and US Federal agencies to quickly gain visibility into their cryptography so they can move with confidence toward quantum resistant solutions, crypto agility and architectural validation.

The partnership aligns with the Government’s growing emphasis on quantum readiness and supports efforts to enhance ZTA plans by safeguarding national digital infrastructure and mission-critical systems from emerging threats. It combines ISARA’s expertise in cryptographic risk management and quantum-safe enablement with Carahsoft’ expertise in cybersecurity, large-scale technology transformation and Federal mission operations.

Through ISARA’s partnership with Carahsoft, Federal agencies will gain access to a full suite of quantum readiness services, including cryptographic inventory, assessments, prioritization through cryptographic posture management, roadmap development, quantum-safe operational technology (OT) enablement, PQC implementations and crypto-agility solutions.

The partnership also enables secure deployment of ISARA’s quantum-safe toolkit across telecommunications, vehicles and aerospace control systems, empowering the U.S. Department of Defense and other Federal agencies to embed quantum-safe encryption directly into mission-critical systems and technologies.

“Together with ISARA and our network of reseller partners, we can help our Federal clients proactively defend against future-state risks while modernizing their cybersecurity infrastructure in alignment with evolving Federal mandates,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “We’re providing a practical, phased approach to quantum readiness, one that helps agencies manage cryptographic risk today and strengthen their security for tomorrow.”

ISARA’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team (844) 445-5688 or ISARA@carahsoft.com; or explore ISARA’s solutions here.

About ISARA Corporation

ISARA Corporation is the leader in Cryptographic Posture Management and Quantum-Safe Cryptography. ISARA enables cryptographic agility, helping organizations discover and manage cryptographic assets, posture, and risks to proactively address vulnerabilities to achieve Quantum Readiness and secure against quantum computing security threats. Learn more at ISARA.com and on LinkedIn.

ISARA Corporation

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance, Zero Trust Solutions and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

