TTEC Recognized as Enterprise Innovator in HFS Research’s Travel and Hospitality Service Provider Ecosystem, 2025 Report

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX, today announced its recognition as an Enterprise Innovator in the newly published HFS Horizons: Travel and Hospitality Service Provider Ecosystem, 2025 report.

With decades of experience supporting the world’s largest airlines, cruise lines, hotels, and travel brands, TTEC helps travel and hospitality organizations modernize operations and deliver differentiated, loyalty-driving customer experiences. ​​HFS Research evaluated 22 leading providers for their innovation, execution, and ability to deliver end-to-end transformation across the travel and hospitality value chain, including reservations, customer servicing, loyalty, fraud prevention, disruption management, and back-office operations.

In the HFS Horizons framework, Enterprise Innovators are providers that go beyond functional optimization to deliver end-to-end experience transformation. This distinction reflects TTEC’s consult-to-operate model, which unifies front-, middle-, and back-office operations through AI, automation, and integrated digital platforms to drive measurable business outcomes.

HFS Research highlights TTEC for delivering “AI-powered, human-centered CX solutions tailored for global travel and hospitality brands,” supported by the company’s CX Management Services and consulting and technology delivered by its TTEC Digital division.

“TTEC’s Travel and Hospitality proposition stands out for how it fuses CX operations scale with CX technology and engineering depth to operationalize AI across the traveler journey, from intelligent routing and virtual assistants to analytics-led personalization,” said Melissa Fersht, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research. “Supported by a broad CCaaS services and CX partner ecosystem, reinforced by travel-specific IP, TTEC is translating innovation into measurable business outcomes.”

In its profile about TTEC, HFS Research cites the company’s deep domain expertise, multilingual support capabilities, and proprietary AI technologies supporting multilingual CX at scale (TTEC ADDI real-time voice and text translation), AI-enabled servicing and automation (Travel Genie and Botspot), and workforce readiness and performance (RealSkill and RealPlay learning platforms).

The report also recognizes the TTEC College of Travel, developed with the International Air Transport Association, for elevating agent training and industry certification standards while ensuring regulatory alignment, service consistency, and operational readiness across global travel environments.

“HFS Research’s latest assessment recognizes TTEC as a trusted partner for driving innovation and delivering measurable results,” said John Abou, President of TTEC Engage. “Our teams are helping the industry modernize by integrating GenAI and human-centered design. We are creating seamless, personalized journeys at scale that address rising customer expectations, technological and operational complexity, and multilingual demand.”

HFS Research also praised TTEC’s strong impact on client outcomes. The report highlights transformational results, including helping a leading global cruise line optimize CX cloud operations to generate more than $20 million in value, and enabling a global travel leader to achieve $91 million in fraud-related savings with AI-driven fraud filters, resulting in 850% ROI and a 24% productivity gain.

As travel and hospitality organizations face increasing pressure to modernize legacy systems, reduce operational friction, and elevate loyalty-driving experiences, TTEC continues to expand its capabilities to support enterprise transformation. The company is investing in GenAI innovation, CX orchestration, multilingual automation, and ecosystem partnerships to empower brands across airlines, cruise lines, hotels, online travel agencies, and emerging experience platforms.

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company’s TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at www.ttec.com.

