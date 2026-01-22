ACNB Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Record 2025 Financial Results

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ: ACNB) (“ACNB” or the “Corporation”), financial holding company for ACNB Bank and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., announced net income of $10.8 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to net income of $6.6 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and compared to net income of $14.9 million, or $1.42 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Core net income1 was $14.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to core net income1 of $7.3 million for three months ended December 31, 2024 and core net income1 of $15.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Corporation reported net income of $37.1 million, or $3.60 diluted earnings per share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $5.2 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Core net income1 was $52.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $19.0 million compared to core net income1 of $33.4 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

ACNB’s financial results for both the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2025 were impacted by the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio as announced on Form 8-K on December 5, 2025. ACNB completed a repositioning of the investment securities portfolio by selling $74.6 million in book value of available for sale investment securities for an after-tax loss of $2.8 million. In addition, the financial results for 2025 were impacted by the acquisition of Traditions Bancorp, Inc. which was completed on February 1, 2025 (“Acquisition”). The financial results for any periods ended prior to February 1, 2025 reflect ACNB on a standalone basis. As a result, ACNB’s financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods.

2025 Highlights

  • Fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) net interest margin was 4.23% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 3.79% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024
  • Return on average assets was 1.16% and return on average equity was 9.44% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025; core return on average assets1 was 1.64% and core return on average equity1 was 13.36% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025
  • Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income, was 0.46% at December 31, 2025 compared to 0.40% at December 31, 2024
  • Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding were 0.01% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to 0.02% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 of 10.60% at December 31, 2025 compared to 10.72% at December 31, 2024. The net unrealized loss on the available for sale securities portfolio was $24.2 million at December 31, 2025 compared to a net unrealized loss of $47.7 million at December 31, 2024
  • ACNB repurchased 264,393 shares of ACNB common stock in open market transactions for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025

“We are excited and pleased to share our 2025 financial results with our shareholders. This was a transformational year for ACNB Corporation with the successful acquisition and integration of our largest transaction to date in Traditions Bancorp, Inc. Thanks to the dedication of our entire team, we achieved our financial metrics that we originally presented at the time of the acquisition.” said James P. Helt, ACNB Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our continued focus on community banking principles centered on customer relationships has produced a record year of earnings for the Corporation. The Corporation’s credit metrics and capital positions remain strong. In addition, the Corporation recognized a 21% increase in its common stock share price during the calendar year and increased its quarterly dividend by $0.06 per share or 19% from the fourth quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2025. The Corporation has increased the amount of cash dividends it has paid out per share each year since 2017, going from a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 to $0.38 in that time, an increase of 90%.”

Mr. Helt continued, “As we now turn our focus to 2026, we remain committed to our vision to be the financial services provider of choice in the communities we serve by building relationships and finding solutions for our customers. We believe that our diversified revenue stream with ACNB Insurance Services, ACNB Wealth Management and Traditions Mortgage provides a strong foundation for future growth, profitability and long-term shareholder value. We would like to express our gratitude for the continued support of our board of directors, shareholders, customers and employees.”

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $32.9 million, an increase of $714 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2025. The FTE net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was 4.36%, a 9 basis points increase from the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in FTE net interest margin from the three months ended September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by a 5 basis points increase in earning asset yields as new loans and securities funded were at higher rates than those that paid off or matured during the quarter and a 6 basis points decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits as a result of lower rates on higher cost deposits from the Acquisition and lower overall market rates during the three months ended December 31, 2025. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $1.9 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and the three months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $11.7 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The FTE net interest margin for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased 55 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The following discussion of increases in average balances and yields compared to the same period of the prior year was driven primarily by the Acquisition. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, total average loans increased $687.1 million compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The FTE yield on total loans was 6.33% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 72 basis points compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, total average interest-bearing deposits increased $555.2 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.36% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 40 basis points from the three months ended December 31, 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, total average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $128.0 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 totaled $123.1 million, an increase of $39.5 million from $83.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The FTE net interest margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was 4.23%, a 44 basis points increase from 3.79% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The following discussion of increases in average balances and yields compared to the prior year was driven primarily by the Acquisition.  Total average loans increased $635.8 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The FTE yield on total loans was 6.25%, an increase of 73 basis points compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Total average interest-bearing deposits increased $542.1 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits was 1.41% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of 58 basis points from the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Total average noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $87.5 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The accretion impact of acquisition accounting adjustments on loans and deposits from the Acquisition was $7.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $4.3 million, a decrease of $4.1 million and $1.5 million from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and the three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The decrease in both periods was driven primarily by the repositioning of the investment securities portfolio, which generated a $3.6 million pre-tax loss on the sale of investment securities, and insurance commissions which were $1.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a decrease of $663 thousand and $223 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and the three months ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The decrease in insurance commissions from the three months ended September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by seasonality while the decrease from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by policy cancellations of two customers. Gain from mortgage loans held for sale for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $1.4 million, a decrease of $90 thousand from the three months ended September 30, 2025 driven primarily by seasonality and an increase of $1.3 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024 driven primarily by the Acquisition. Wealth management income was $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a $75 thousand increase from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and a $193 thousand increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in wealth management income from the three months ended September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by higher estate administration income while the increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by growth of fee-based assets under management/administration, and an increase in estate administration income and brokerage commissions generated by higher overall sales activity.

Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance was $735 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025, a $84 thousand increase from the three months ended September 30, 2025 and a $229 thousand increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase in earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance from the three months ended September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by the purchase of new policies in the third quarter of 2025 while the increase from the three months ended December 31, 2024 was driven primarily the purchase of new policies in the third quarter of 2025 and the Acquisition.

Noninterest income, excluding net gains (losses) on sales or calls of securities, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $32.1 million, an increase of $7.5 million from the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by a $5.0 million increase in gain from mortgage loans held for sale, a $697 thousand increase in service charges on deposits and $614 thousand higher earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance, which were primarily driven by the Acquisition.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $1.1 million from the three months ended September 30, 2025. Merger-related expenses totaled $575 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $169 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Other increased $621 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was driven primarily by a write-off of legacy accounts receivable at the insurance subsidiary of $475 thousand. Professional services increased $164 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to three months ended September 30, 2025. The increase was driven primarily by internal bank initiatives and the Acquisition. Salaries and employee benefits expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 decreased $157 thousand compared to three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease was driven primarily by lower health insurance expense.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 increased $5.1 million from the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the Acquisition. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $2.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by additional employees attributable to the Acquisition, merit increases, and higher mortgage commissions. Other increased $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the Acquisition, the write-off of legacy accounts receivable at the insurance subsidiary and higher internet banking services.

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 increased $29.8 million compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the Acquisition. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $9.9 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by additional employees attributable to the Acquisition, merit increases, and higher mortgage commissions. Merger-related expense totaled $10.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $2.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. Intangible assets amortization increased $3.0 million and net occupancy increased $1.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increases were a result of the Acquisition. Equipment expense increased $2.2 million driven primarily by the Acquisition and the implementation of new additional products into our core processing system. Other increased $3.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. The increase was driven primarily by the Acquisition, higher internet banking services and contributions.

Loans and Asset Quality

Total loans outstanding were $2.33 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $6.1 million from September 30, 2025 and an increase of $647.6 million from December 31, 2024. The decrease compared to September 30, 2025 was across commercial and industrial, real estate construction and consumer portfolios and was partially offset by increases in commercial real estate, residential mortgage and home equity lines of credit portfolios. The increase compared to December 31, 2024 was spread across all loan categories and was driven primarily by the Acquisition. The allowance for credit losses was $23.7 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $12 thousand compared to September 30, 2025 and an increase of $6.4 million compared to December 31, 2024. The increase compared to September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by changes to economic forecast assumptions within the CECL model. The increase compared to December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by the Acquisition. Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income, increased from 0.40% at December 31, 2024 to 0.46% at December 31, 2025. The increase was driven primarily by three unrelated relationships in the commercial real estate and residential mortgage portfolios. The bank does not believe the increase is indicative of a general weakness in the overall loan portfolio. The allowance for unfunded commitments was $1.8 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $447 thousand compared to September 30, 2025 and an increase of $437 thousand compared to December 31, 2024. The increase compared to both periods was driven primarily by the concentration of unfunded commitments to higher loss rate segments.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.45 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.7 million from September 30, 2025 and an increase of $657.7 million from December 31, 2024. Total interest-bearing deposits were $1.90 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $12.1 million from September 30, 2025 and an increase of $555.3 million from December 31, 2024. Money markets, included in interest-bearing deposits, decreased $7.6 million since September 30, 2025 and increased $234.1 million since December 31, 2024. The decrease in money market deposits from September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by lower balances of higher cost money markets from the Acquisition and the increase from December 31, 2024 was a result of the Acquisition. Time deposits increased $6.5 million and $179.9 million since September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Included in total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $553.9 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, which decreased $27.8 million from September 30, 2025 driven primarily by seasonal decreases in commercial account balances and increased $102.4 million from December 31, 2024 driven primarily by the Acquisition.

Total borrowings were $320.1 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $15.7 million compared to September 30, 2025 and an increase of $49.0 million compared to December 31, 2024. Total borrowings decreased from September 30, 2025 driven primarily by a decrease in seasonal repurchase agreement balances. Total borrowings increased from December 31, 2024 driven primarily by short-term FHLB borrowings for general balance sheet management.

Stockholders’ Equity

Total stockholders’ equity was $420.0 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $408.6 million at September 30, 2025 and $303.3 million at December 31, 2024. The increase at December 31, 2025 compared to September 30, 2025 was driven primarily by net income of $10.8 million and a $6.4 million change in unrealized gains in available for sale investment securities slightly offset by dividends paid of $3.9 million and common stock repurchased of $2.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025. The increase at December 31, 2025 compared to December 31, 2024 was driven primarily by the common stock equity issued in the Acquisition, net income of $37.1 million, and a $19.5 million change in unrealized gains in available for sale investment securities slightly offset by dividends paid of $14.4 million and common stock repurchased of $11.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. Tangible book value1 per share was $32.22, $30.87 and $29.51 at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.

About ACNB Corporation

ACNB Corporation, headquartered in Gettysburg, PA, is the independent $3.23 billion financial holding company for the wholly-owned subsidiaries of ACNB Bank, Gettysburg, PA, including its operating divisions Traditions Bank and Traditions Mortgage, and ACNB Insurance Services, Inc., Westminster, MD. Originally founded in 1857, ACNB Bank serves its marketplace with banking and wealth management services, including trust and retail brokerage, via a network of 33 community banking offices and one loan office located in the Pennsylvania counties of Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and York, and the Maryland counties of Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. is a full-service insurance agency with licenses in 46 states. The agency offers a broad range of property, casualty, health, life and disability insurance serving personal and commercial clients through office locations in Westminster, MD and Gettysburg, PA. For more information regarding ACNB Corporation and its subsidiaries, please visit investor.acnb.com.

SAFE HARBOR AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - Should there be a material subsequent event prior to the filing of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the financial information reported in this press release is subject to change to reflect the subsequent event. In addition to historical information, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (a) projections or statements regarding future earnings, expenses, net interest income, other income, earnings or loss per share, asset mix and quality, growth prospects, capital structure, and other financial terms, (b) statements of plans and objectives of Management or the Board of Directors, and (c) statements of assumptions, such as economic conditions in the Corporation’s market areas. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “will”, “should”, “anticipates”, or the negative of any of the foregoing or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties such as national, regional and local economic conditions, competitive factors, and regulatory limitations. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results and experience to differ from those projected include, but are not limited to, the following: short-term and long-term effects of inflation and rising costs on the Corporation, customers and economy; banking instability caused by bank failures and financial uncertainty of various banks which may adversely impact the Corporation and its securities and loan values, deposit stability, capital adequacy, financial condition, operations, liquidity, and results of operations; effects of governmental and fiscal policies, as well as legislative and regulatory changes; effects of new laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) and their application with which the Corporation and its subsidiaries must comply; impacts of the capital and liquidity requirements of the Basel III standards; effects of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; ineffectiveness of the business strategy due to changes in current or future market conditions; future actions or inactions of the United States government, including the effects of short-term and long-term federal budget and tax negotiations and a failure to increase the government debt limit or a prolonged shutdown of the federal government; effects of economic conditions particularly with regard to the negative impact of any pandemic, epidemic or health-related crisis and the responses thereto on the operations of the Corporation and current customers, specifically the effect of the economy on loan customers’ ability to repay loans; effects of competition, and of changes in laws and regulations on competition, including industry consolidation and development of competing financial products and services; inflation, securities market and monetary fluctuations; risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand, and the values of loan collateral, securities, and interest rate protection agreements, as well as interest rate risks; difficulties in acquisitions and integrating and operating acquired business operations, including information technology difficulties; challenges in establishing and maintaining operations in new markets; effects of technology changes; effects of general economic conditions and more specifically in the Corporation’s market areas; failure of assumptions underlying the establishment of reserves for credit losses and estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities; acts of war or terrorism or geopolitical instability; disruption of credit and equity markets; ability to manage current levels of impaired assets; loss of certain key officers; ability to maintain the value and image of the Corporation’s brand and protect the Corporation’s intellectual property rights; continued relationships with major customers; and, potential impacts to the Corporation from continually evolving cybersecurity and other technological risks and attacks, including additional costs, reputational damage, regulatory penalties, and financial losses. Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of the Corporation's consolidated financial statements when filed with the SEC. Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. They only reflect Management’s analysis as of this date. The Corporation does not revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances. Please carefully review the risk factors described in other documents the Corporation files from time to time with the SEC, including the Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please also carefully review any Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by the Corporation with the SEC.

ACNB Corporation Financial Highlights
Selected Financial Data by Respective Quarter End
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31, 2025September 30, 2025June 30, 2025March 31, 2025December 31, 2024
BALANCE SHEET DATA     
Total assets$3,228,126 $3,250,838 $3,259,528 $3,270,041 $2,394,830 
Investment securities 531,131  526,570  520,758  521,306  459,472 
Total loans, net of unearned income 2,330,514  2,336,605  2,341,816  2,322,209  1,682,910 
Allowance for credit losses (23,672) (23,660) (24,353) (24,646) (17,280)
Deposits 2,450,185  2,465,896  2,524,541  2,540,009  1,792,501 
Allowance for unfunded commitments 1,831  1,384  1,529  1,883  1,394 
Borrowings 320,116  335,833  298,395  299,531  271,159 
Stockholders’ equity 419,974  408,642  395,151  386,883  303,273 
INCOME STATEMENT DATA     
Interest and dividend income$42,856 $42,490 $41,576 $36,290 $27,381 
Interest expense 10,005  10,353  10,564  9,200  6,269 
Net interest income 32,851  32,137  31,012  27,090  21,112 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 106  (584) (228) 5,968  249 
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments 447  (145) (354) (480) 44 
Net interest income after provisions for (reversal of) credit losses and unfunded commitments 

32,298		  

32,866		  

31,594		  

21,602		  

20,819		 
Noninterest income 4,332  8,411  8,682  7,184  5,803 
Noninterest expenses 23,453  22,361  25,366  29,335  18,388 
Income (loss) before income taxes 13,177  18,916  14,910  (549) 8,234 
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,372  4,046  3,262  (277) 1,639 
Net income (loss)$10,805 $14,870 $11,648 $(272)$6,595 
PROFITABILITY RATIOS     
Total loans, net of unearned income to deposits 95.12% 94.76% 92.76% 91.43% 93.89%
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.30  1.80  1.43  (0.04) 1.08 
Return on average equity (annualized) 10.31  14.66  11.96  (0.31) 8.57 
Efficiency ratio1 53.39  51.96  56.21  60.13  63.83 
FTE Net interest margin 4.36  4.27  4.21  4.07  3.81 
Yield on average earning assets 5.69  5.64  5.64  5.45  4.93 
Yield on investment securities 3.17  3.03  2.95  2.91  2.58 
Yield on total loans 6.33  6.29  6.29  6.08  5.61 
Cost of funds 1.40  1.45  1.50  1.45  1.19 
PER SHARE DATA     
Diluted earnings (loss) per share$1.04 $1.42 $1.11 $(0.03)$0.77 
Cash dividends paid per share 0.38  0.34  0.34  0.32  0.32 
Tangible book value per share1 32.22  30.87  29.30  28.23  29.51 
CAPITAL RATIOS2     
Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.40% 11.22% 10.97% 11.81% 12.52%
Common equity tier 1 ratio 14.74  14.45  13.96  13.65  16.27 
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio 14.96  14.67  14.17  13.86  16.56 
Total risk based capital ratio 16.54  16.22  15.75  15.45  18.36 
CREDIT QUALITY     
Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding (annualized) 0.02% 0.02% 0.01% 0.01% 0.04%
Total non-performing loans to total loans, net of unearned income3 

0.46		  

0.43		  

0.43		  

0.43		  

0.40		 
Total non-performing assets to total assets4 0.33  0.31  0.31  0.32  0.30 
Allowance for credit losses to total loans, net of unearned income 

1.02		  

1.01		  

1.04		  

1.06		  

1.03		 


1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the calculation on the page titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this document.
2 Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2025 are preliminary.
3 Non-performing loans consists of loans on nonaccrual status and loans greater than 90 days past due and still accruing interest.
4 Non-performing assets consists of non-performing loans and foreclosed assets held for resale.

Consolidated Statements of Condition
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31, 2025September 30, 2025December 31, 2024
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$20,611 $30,500 $16,352 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 45,037  71,639  30,910 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 65,648  102,139  47,262 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair values 949  945  919 
Investment securities available for sale, at estimated fair value 466,894  462,217  393,975 
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value
$57,537, $56,932 and $56,924) 63,288  63,408  64,578 
Loans held for sale 28,170  16,850  426 
Total loans, net of unearned income 2,330,514  2,336,605  1,682,910 
Less: Allowance for credit losses (23,672) (23,660) (17,280)
Loans, net 2,306,842  2,312,945  1,665,630 
Premises and equipment, net 30,648  31,107  25,454 
Right of use asset 4,155  4,403  2,663 
Restricted investment in bank stocks 14,237  14,462  10,853 
Investment in bank-owned life insurance 105,840  96,755  81,850 
Investments in low-income housing partnerships 751  783  877 
Goodwill 64,449  64,449  44,185 
Intangible assets, net 22,435  23,565  7,838 
Assets held for sale 275  275   
Foreclosed assets held for resale 19  32  438 
Other assets 53,526  56,503  47,882 
Total Assets$3,228,126 $3,250,838 $2,394,830 


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$553,855 $581,697 $451,503 
Interest-bearing 1,896,330  1,884,199  1,340,998 
Total Deposits 2,450,185  2,465,896  1,792,501 
Short-term borrowings 64,740  80,468  15,826 
Long-term borrowings 255,376  255,365  255,333 
Lease liability 4,451  4,696  2,764 
Allowance for unfunded commitments 1,831  1,384  1,394 
Other liabilities 31,569  34,387  23,739 
Total Liabilities 2,808,152  2,842,196  2,091,557 

Stockholders’ Equity:
Preferred Stock, $2.50 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
 
  
  
 
Common stock, $2.50 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; 11,028,152, 11,023,573, and 8,945,293 shares issued; 10,372,251, 10,423,015, and 8,553,785 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
 
27,564		  
27,555		  
22,357		 
Treasury stock, at cost, 655,901, 600,558, and 391,508 at December 31,   
2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively
 (22,367) (19,875) (11,203)
Additional paid-in capital 179,658  179,130  99,163 
Retained earnings 257,293  250,410  234,624 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (22,174) (28,578) (41,668)
Total Stockholders’ Equity 419,974  408,642  303,273 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$3,228,126 $3,250,838 $2,394,830 


Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
Years Ended December 31,
 December 31,September 30,December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME     
Loans, including fees:     
Taxable$37,293 $36,961 $23,294 $142,485 $90,547 
Tax-exempt 343  324  289  1,276  1,232 
Investment securities:     
Taxable 3,580  3,430  2,555  13,195  10,748 
Tax-exempt 297  281  284  1,149  1,136 
Dividends 320  332  231  1,299  970 
Other 1,023  1,162  728  3,808  2,832 
Total Interest and Dividend Income 42,856  42,490  27,381  163,212  107,465 
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Deposits 6,547  6,872  3,279  26,699  11,194 
Short-term borrowings 491  513  12  1,639  859 
Long-term borrowings 2,967  2,968  2,978  11,784  11,801 
Total Interest Expense 10,005  10,353  6,269  40,122  23,854 
Net Interest Income 32,851  32,137  21,112  123,090  83,611 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 106  (584) 249  5,262  (2,437)
Provision for (reversal of) unfunded commitments 447  (145) 44  (532) (326)
Net Interest Income after Provisions for (Reversal of) Credit Losses and Unfunded Commitments 32,298  32,866  20,819  118,360  86,374 
NONINTEREST INCOME     
Insurance commissions 1,882  2,545  2,105  9,482  9,754 
Gain from mortgage loans held for sale 1,373  1,463  107  5,266  301 
Service charges on deposits 1,282  1,286  1,084  4,841  4,144 
Wealth management 1,200  1,125  1,007  4,475  4,226 
ATM debit card charges 923  904  815  3,563  3,303 
Earnings on investment in bank-owned life insurance 735  651  506  2,593  1,979 
Gain on life insurance proceeds       285   
Net (losses) gains on sales or calls of investment securities (3,557)     (3,535) 69 
Net gains (losses) on equity securities 4  9  (28) 30  (9)
Other 490  428  207  1,609  963 
Total Noninterest Income 4,332  8,411  5,803  28,609  24,730 
NONINTEREST EXPENSES     
Salaries and employee benefits 13,034  13,191  10,318  52,779  42,929 
Equipment 2,356  2,302  2,324  9,477  7,321 
Net occupancy 1,241  1,217  1,096  5,177  4,162 
Professional services 752  588  586  2,660  2,140 
Other tax 539  561  360  1,847  1,446 
FDIC and regulatory 458  457  337  1,751  1,425 
Intangible assets amortization 1,130  1,129  304  4,257  1,244 
Merger-related 575  169  885  10,718  2,045 
Other 3,368  2,747  2,178  11,849  7,973 
Total Noninterest Expenses 23,453  22,361  18,388  100,515  70,685 
Income Before Income Taxes 13,177  18,916  8,234  46,454  40,419 
Income taxes 2,372  4,046  1,639  9,403  8,573 
Net Income$10,805 $14,870 $6,595 $37,051 $31,846 
PER SHARE DATA     
Basic earnings$1.04 $1.43 $0.78 $3.61 $3.75 
Diluted earnings$1.04 $1.42 $0.77 $3.60 $3.73 
Weighted average shares basic 10,351,613  10,419,581  8,511,253  10,259,179  8,503,473 
Weighted average shares diluted 10,386,137  10,455,461  8,549,691  10,290,148  8,536,965 


Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
  Average    Yield/   Average    Yield/   Average    Yield/   Average    Yield/   Average    Yield/ 
(Dollars in thousands) Balance  Interest1 Rate   Balance  Interest1
 Rate   Balance  Interest1 Rate   Balance  Interest1 Rate   Balance  Interest1 Rate 
ASSETS                                            
Loans:                                            
Taxable$2,305,296 $37,293 6.42% $2,298,054 $36,961 6.38% $2,296,429 $36,555 6.38% $2,080,231 $31,676 6.18% $1,619,245 $23,294 5.72%
Tax-exempt 58,740  434 2.93   58,587  410 2.78   58,903  401 2.73   57,969  370 2.59   57,683  366 2.52 
Total Loans2 2,364,036  37,727 6.33   2,356,641  37,371 6.29   2,355,332  36,956 6.29   2,138,200  32,046 6.08   1,676,928  23,660 5.61 
Investment Securities:                   
Taxable 480,987  3,900 3.22   485,309  3,762 3.08   482,933  3,590 2.98   447,986  3,242 2.93   431,338  2,786 2.57 
Tax-exempt 54,518  376 2.74   53,165  356 2.66   54,261  358 2.65   54,659  365 2.71   54,453  359 2.62 
Total Investments3 535,505  4,276 3.17   538,474  4,118 3.03   537,194  3,948 2.95   502,645  3,607 2.91   485,791  3,145 2.58 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 101,846  1,023 3.99   103,290  1,162 4.46   77,348  831 4.31   73,181  792 4.39   60,104  728 4.82 
Total Earning Assets 3,001,387  43,026 5.69   2,998,405  42,651 5.64   2,969,874  41,735 5.64   2,714,026  36,445 5.45   2,222,823  27,533 4.93 
Cash and due from banks 25,686     26,709     25,610     20,603     20,413   
Premises and equipment 31,297     31,514     32,019     29,903     25,679   
Other assets 250,508     245,899     255,624     224,522     181,180   
Allowance for credit losses (23,646)    (24,312)    (24,615)    (19,939)    (17,153)  
Total Asset$3,285,232    $3,278,215    $3,258,512    $2,969,115    $2,432,942   
LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing demand deposits$633,593 $545 0.34% $616,565 $570 0.37% $612,812 $514 0.34% $573,341 $524 0.37% $519,833 $511 0.39%
Money markets 491,932  2,322 1.87   510,655  2,530 1.97   536,755  2,706 2.02   447,297  1,984 1.80   251,781  747 1.18 
Savings deposits 331,309  27 0.03   335,083  26 0.03   342,327  27 0.03   331,103  27 0.03   315,512  34 0.04 
Time deposits 454,083  3,653 3.19   454,625  3,746 3.27   473,589  4,037 3.42   410,749  3,461 3.42   268,559  1,987 2.94 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,910,917  6,547 1.36   1,916,928  6,872 1.42   1,965,483  7,284 1.49   1,762,490  5,996 1.38   1,355,685  3,279 0.96 
Short-term borrowings 69,326  491 2.81   70,389  513 2.89   44,515  341 3.07   38,721  294 3.08   23,087  12 0.21 
Long-term borrowings 255,369  2,967 4.61   255,358  2,968 4.61   255,347  2,939 4.62   257,558  2,910 4.58   255,326  2,978 4.64 
Total Borrowings 324,695  3,458 4.23   325,747  3,481 4.24   299,862  3,280 4.39   296,279  3,204 4.39   278,413  2,990 4.27 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,235,612  10,005 1.78   2,242,675  10,353 1.83   2,265,345  10,564 1.87   2,058,769  9,200 1.81   1,634,098  6,269 1.53 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 592,956     593,800     563,321     512,966     464,949   
Other liabilities 40,963     39,397     39,271     36,934     27,887   
Stockholders’ Equity 415,701     402,343     390,575     360,446     306,008   
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$3,285,232    $3,278,215    $3,258,512    $2,969,115    $2,432,942   
Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income  33,021     32,298     31,171     27,245     21,264  
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment  (170)    (161)    (159)    (155)    (152) 
Net Interest Income $32,851    $32,137    $31,012    $27,090    $21,112  
Cost of Funds  1.40%   1.45%   1.50%   1.45%   1.19%
FTE Net Interest Margin  4.36%   4.27%   4.21%   4.07%   3.81%


1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates
    
 Year Ended December 31, 2025 Year Ended December 31, 2024
  Average      Yield/   Average      Yield/ 
(Dollars in thousands) Balance   Interest1  Rate   Balance   Interest1  Rate 
ASSETS                     
Loans:                     
Taxable$2,245,727  $142,485  6.34% $1,605,976  $90,547  5.64%
Tax-exempt 58,552   1,615  2.76   62,532   1,559  2.49 
Total Loans2 2,304,279   144,100  6.25   1,668,508   92,106  5.52 
Investment Securities:           
Taxable 474,424   14,494  3.06   445,531   11,718  2.63 
Tax-exempt 54,148   1,454  2.69   54,596   1,438  2.63 
Total Investments3 528,572   15,948  3.02   500,127   13,156  2.63 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 89,034   3,808  4.28   53,482   2,832  5.30 
Total Earning Assets 2,921,885   163,856  5.61   2,222,117   108,094  4.86 
Cash and due from banks 24,672       20,920     
Premises and equipment 31,188       25,873     
Other assets 244,251       185,037     
Allowance for credit losses (23,141)      (18,589)    
Total Assets$3,198,855      $2,435,358     
LIABILITIES
Interest-bearing demand deposits$609,263  $2,153  0.35% $516,033   $1,603  0.31%
Money markets 496,820   9,542  1.92   248,733    2,588  1.04 
Savings deposits 334,956   107  0.03   324,034    118  0.04 
Time deposits 448,398   14,897  3.32   258,560    6,885  2.66 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,889,437   26,699  1.41   1,347,360    11,194  0.83 
Short-term borrowings 55,862   1,639  2.93   36,492    859  2.35 
Long-term borrowings 255,901   11,784  4.60   253,671    11,801  4.65 
Total Borrowings 311,763   13,423  4.31   290,163    12,660  4.36 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 2,201,200   40,122  1.82   1,637,523    23,854  1.46 
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 566,057       478,534      
Other liabilities 39,153       28,276      
Stockholders’ Equity 392,445       291,025      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity$3,198,855      $2,435,358      
Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income   123,734        84,240   
Taxable Equivalent Adjustment   (644)       (629)  
Net Interest Income  $123,090       $83,611   
Cost of Funds    1.45%      1.13%
FTE Net Interest Margin    4.23%      3.79%


1 Income on interest-earning assets has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE) using the 21% federal income tax statutory rate.
2 Average balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
3 Average balances of investment securities is computed at fair value.

Loan and Deposit Detail by TypeVariance
  
          Variance
          December 2025 vs.
 December 2025 vs.
(Dollars in thousands)December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024
 September 2025
 December 2024
Loans               
Commercial real estate$1,273,813 $1,263,896 $969,514 $9,917 $304,299 
Residential mortgage 599,051  593,283  401,950  5,768  197,101 
Commercial and industrial 205,452  218,364  140,906  (12,912) 64,546 
Home equity lines of credit 127,341  125,839  85,685  1,502  41,656 
Real estate construction 116,680  126,451  76,773  (9,771) 39,907 
Consumer 10,140  10,144  9,318  (4) 822 
Gross loans 2,332,477  2,337,977  1,684,146  (5,500) 648,331 
Unearned income (1,963) (1,372) (1,236) (591) (727)
Total loans, net of unearned income$2,330,514 $2,336,605 $1,682,910 $(6,091)$647,604 



   
          Variance 
          December 2025 vs.
 December 2025 vs.
 
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2025
 September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2024 September 2025
 December 2024
 
Deposits               
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$553,855 $581,697 $451,503 $(27,842)$102,352 
Interest-bearing demand deposits 623,620  614,130  505,096  9,490  118,524 
Money market 485,808  493,430  251,667  (7,622) 234,141 
Savings 333,973  330,200  311,207  3,773  22,766 
Total demand and savings 1,997,256  2,019,457  1,519,473  (22,201) 477,783 
Time 452,929  446,439  273,028  6,490  179,901 
Total deposits$2,450,185 $2,465,896 $1,792,501 $(15,711)$657,684 


Non-GAAP Reconciliation

Note: The Corporation has presented the following non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation’s results of operations and financial condition. These non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Corporation’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other corporations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)December 31, 2025September 30, 2025June 30, 2025March 31, 2025December 31, 2024
Tangible book value per share     
Stockholders’ equity$419,974 $408,642 $395,151 $386,883 $303,273 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (86,884) (88,014) (89,143) (90,284) (52,023)
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)$333,090 $320,628 $306,008 $296,599 $251,250 
Shares outstanding, less unvested shares, end of period (denominator) 10,337,757  10,387,135  10,442,269  10,506,822  8,515,347 
Tangible book value per share$32.22 $30.87 $29.30 $28.23 $29.51 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE/TA Ratio)     
Tangible common stockholders’ equity (numerator)$333,090 $320,628 $306,008 $296,599 $251,250 
Total assets$3,228,126 $3,250,838 $3,259,528 $3,270,041 $2,394,830 
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets (86,884) (88,014) (89,143) (90,284) (52,023)
Total tangible assets (denominator)$3,141,242 $3,162,824 $3,170,385 $3,179,757 $2,342,807 
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 10.60% 10.14% 9.65% 9.33% 10.72%
Efficiency Ratio     
Noninterest expense$23,453 $22,361 $25,366 $29,335 $18,388 
Less: Intangible amortization 1,130  1,129  1,141  857  304 
Less: Merger-related expense 575  169  1,943  8,031  885 
Noninterest expense (numerator)$21,748 $21,063 $22,282 $20,447 $17,199 
Net interest income$32,851 $32,137 $31,012 $27,090 $21,112 
Plus: Total noninterest income 4,332  8,411  8,682  7,184  5,803 
Less: Gain on life insurance proceeds     31  254   
Less: Net (losses) gains on sales or calls of securities (3,557)   22     
Less: Net gains (losses) on equity securities 4  9  3  14  (28)
Total revenue (denominator)$40,736 $40,539 $39,638 $34,006 $26,943 
Efficiency ratio 53.39% 51.96% 56.21% 60.13% 63.83%


Non-GAAP Reconciliation, continued
                 
   Three Months Ended   Years Ended December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands)  December 31,
2025		  September 30,
2025		  December 31,
2024		  2025  2024 
Core return on average assets                
Net income
 $10,805
 $14,870 $6,595 $37,051
 $31,846 
Initial ACL for non-purchased credit deteriorated loans, net of taxes    
  
  4,257  
 
Loss on securities repositioning, net of taxes  2,768  
  
  2,768  
 
Merger-related expense, net of taxes  447  131  685  8,339  1,582 
Core net income (numerator) $14,020 $15,001 $7,280 $52,415 $33,428 
Average assets (denominator) $3,285,232 $3,278,215 $2,432,942 $3,198,855 $2,435,358 
Core return on average assets  1.69
% 1.82
% 1.19
% 1.64% 1.37%
              
Core return on average equity             
Core net income (numerator) $14,020
 $15,001
 $7,280
 $52,415 $33,428 
Average equity (denominator) $415,701
 $402,343
 $306,008
 $392,445 $291,025 
Core return on average equity  13.38
% 14.79
% 9.46
% 13.36% 11.49%