Launching climate risk modelling research for Canada’s financial security

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is proud to partner on a climate research project led by the Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), with funding from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC). The project, Modelling climate-related risks with statistical and climate models for Canadian financial institutions, aims to strengthen Canada’s financial resilience from climate change risks.

Led by Mathieu Boudreault, FCIA, UQAM’s Research Chair in Actuarial and Climate Sciences (ClimACT) and Professor in the Department of Mathematics, the project brings together actuarial science and climate modelling to address the growing risks posed by floods, wildfires and other climate-related risks such as transition risk. The CIA will contribute in-kind resources through March 2030, supporting project oversight, knowledge integration and awareness-building across the actuarial profession.

“This research project reflects our commitment to advancing climate science and supporting the public interest,” said Angelita Graham, FCIA and CIA President. “By integrating actuarial expertise with climate modelling, we can help governments, financial institutions, pension plans and society better prepare for the challenges ahead.”

The nearly $1.6 million project secured $1.05 million in NSERC grants. An additional $525,000 will be provided by UQAM’s ClimACT, which is funded by three of Canada’s top property and casualty insurance companies – Co-operators, Definity and Intact.

The CIA’s involvement in the research project reflects its broader commitment to interdisciplinary collaboration and evidence-based policy development to address climate-related risks, leading on tools and guidance for actuaries, financial institutions and policymakers.

The Canadian Institute of Actuaries (CIA) is the qualifying and governing body of the actuarial profession in Canada. We develop and uphold rigorous standards, share our risk management expertise, and advance actuarial science to improve lives in Canada and around the world. Our more than 6,800 members apply their knowledge of math, statistics, data analytics, and business in providing services and advice of the highest quality to help Canadian people and organizations face the future with confidence.