Ellianos Coffee Recognized on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® List for Continued Growth and Momentum

Lake City, Florida, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is proud to announce it has once again been recognized as one of the top 500 franchises on the Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. This marks another year of momentum for Ellianos, which has steadily climbed the list over the past several years—reflecting the brand’s sustained growth, strong franchisee support, and commitment to doing things the right way.

For 47 years, the Franchise 500® has been regarded as one of the most respected benchmarks in franchising, offering prospective franchisees a trusted, data-driven look at the brands leading the industry. Ellianos’ continued presence on the list highlights its performance across key areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, operational and marketing support, and overall brand power.

“Being recognized on the Franchise 500 list again is incredibly meaningful to us,” said Lawton Unrau, President of Ellianos Coffee. “It’s a testament to the dedication of our team at Ellianos and, just as importantly, to our franchisees across the Southeast who bring our brand to life in their communities every single day. We’ve grown thoughtfully and intentionally, and it’s exciting to see that approach continue to be recognized.”

Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® ranking is built on a rigorous evaluation of more than 150 data points, assessing factors such as costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial performance. The ranking formula evolves each year to reflect the changing franchise landscape, ensuring that brands are measured against the realities of today’s business environment.

Over nearly five decades, the Franchise 500® has become a key research tool for prospective franchisees and a competitive benchmark for franchisors nationwide. Ellianos Coffee’s continued climb on the list underscores the strength of its franchise model and its focus on long-term, sustainable success.

To view Ellianos Coffee in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be found in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur Magazine, available on newsstands beginning January 13.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee, established in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart, strives to deliver unmatched quality and care to Every Guest. Every Time. Throughout its 20-year history, Ellianos has expanded to 74 stores, with over 200 more in various stages of development. Franchise Business Review (FBR) recognized Ellianos as a 2026 Top Franchise and a 2025 Top Food Franchise. Entrepreneur Magazine included Ellianos in its 2026 Franchise 500® list, highlighting it among the nation's top franchises. Additionally, Ellianos was celebrated as a Top 10 Coffee Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2024 and was featured in QSR Magazine's 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024. To explore franchising opportunities with Ellianos Coffee, visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/.