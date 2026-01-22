Crowd Street Launches Youth Financial Literacy Education Program In Conjunction with the Squash Tournament of Champions

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crowd Street , the private market investment platform helping members achieve their financial goals by providing self-directed access to private market investment opportunities, today announced the launch of a new financial literacy education program for middle school and high school students as a part of their presenting sponsorship for the Squash Tournament of Champions .

On the legendary glass court set against the grandeur of Grand Central Terminal in the heart of New York City – commonly considered the financial capital of the world, Crowd Street is turning a moment usually reserved for executives and clients into something far more meaningful.

By donating its four Pro-Am spots to two students each from New York City-based non-profits StreetSquash and CitySquash , these young squash players will be given the chance to step onto the court and share unforgettable moments with some of the very best players in the world:

Olivia Weaver , representing the USA, is currently ranked world # 4 and a proud alumna of Princeton University

“This is what squash is really about,” said Olivia Weaver. “The sport gave me opportunities because it challenged me both physically and mentally. Being on court with these students shows how powerful it is when education and athletics work together. It’s how confidence is built, how doors open, and how young people start to see what’s possible for themselves.”

The Crowd Street Financial Literacy program is a new initiative in partnership with StreetSquash , CitySquash , and the Squash Education Alliance .

“Crowd Street’s involvement in the Tournament of Champions goes far beyond signage or hospitality,” said John G. Nimick, President, Squash Engine, Inc., the operator and promoter of the Tournament of Champions for nearly three decades. “What makes this partnership special is how clearly it reflects Crowd Street’s core pillars of transparency, access, and education. The glass court itself is a powerful symbol of transparency, and this program shows how Crowd Street is using the platform of squash to open doors, create opportunity, and deliver real-world education that will have a lasting impact on these students’ lives.”

The program is designed to equip middle and high school students with practical, real-world finance skills they can carry into adulthood.

“Sports like squash have traditionally been out of reach for many young people, just as financial education has historically been inaccessible to too many communities,” said John Imbriglia, CEO of Crowd Street. “This program is about changing that. By partnering with organizations that are already breaking down barriers, we’re trying to help students build financial confidence early in their lives and give them tools that can shape their futures.”

Through in-person sessions led by the Crowd Street team, students will learn foundational personal finance concepts such as savings vs. checking accounts, debit and credit cards, good and bad credit and debt, an introduction to responsible investing, and more. Lessons will be based on the nationally recognized Next Gen Personal Finance curriculum and adapted to meet students where they are in their learning journeys.

“Crowd Street’s commitment to the children and families of New York City and to the community their company now calls home truly comes to life through this partnership,” said Giustina Charbonneau of CitySquash. “By bringing their team into our classrooms, they will be showing our students that success is built through effort, curiosity, and giving back, both in sport and in life.”

StreetSquash, CitySquash, and the Squash Education Alliance support students through a combination of academic programming, athletics, mentoring, and enrichment opportunities designed to help them succeed. The new financial literacy program complements that mission by introducing skills that are often not covered in a traditional school curriculum but are critical for long-term awareness, stability, and success.

"StreetSquash is grateful that CrowdStreet is choosing to engage with our community in a meaningful way – not just by putting their logo on a wall, but by partnering with us to expand access to financial literacy,” said Jen Wohl, Executive Director of StreetSquash. “By sharing their expertise and helping introduce students to practical financial concepts through financial literacy, they’re contributing to opportunities that support our students’ long-term goals as they move into college and adulthood.”

Looking ahead, Crowd Street plans to expand the program through the Squash Education Alliance, making it available to additional squash-based youth development organizations nationwide as well as to each of the urban squash program’s alumni networks. Feedback from students, program staff, and volunteer instructors will help inform ongoing improvements and ensure the curriculum continues to evolve to meet students’ needs over time.

“Our goal is simple,” added Imbriglia. “We want to make financial knowledge more accessible, more relatable, and more empowering for the next generation. This partnership is an important first step.”

As part of its commitment to investor education , Crowd Street has published in-depth resources on private market investing, including a Guide to Private Equity Investing and a Guide to Private Credit Investing . These guides provide an overview of how these asset classes work, their potential roles in a portfolio, and some key considerations for accredited investors.

For more information, visit https://crowdstreet.com/ .

About Crowd Street

Crowd Street empowers its members to reach their financial ambitions through self-directed private market investments. The platform offers a carefully selected marketplace of alternative investment opportunities that have historically only been available to a small group of people. In addition to providing advanced tools, research, and insights to help investors confidently explore these exclusive opportunities, Crowd Street is also building a member experience rooted in trust and experience – further bridging the gap between investment opportunities and true financial wealth.