Construction Resources Company, LLC Acquires The Jarrell Company, Expanding Unmatched Builder Products Offering to Texas

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Resources Company, LLC has completed the acquisition of The Jarrell Company, a Dallas-based luxury appliance, plumbing, and lighting distributor with kitchen and bath showrooms serving professional builders, interior designers, and contractors. Eric Neel, President of The Jarrell Company, and his leadership team will remain with Construction Resources following the acquisition. “We are excited to have The Jarrell Company as a key partner in the Construction Resources’ family of companies and expand our operations into Texas. CR was attracted to The Jarrell Company based on their leadership team and established culture of providing elevated service levels across their customer base. We plan to invest in their growth and support them as needed to continue delivering premium appliance, plumbing, and lighting offerings to the builder and designer community.” – Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources

“For more than 75 years, The Jarrell Company has served homebuilders, remodelers, designers, and premium consumers. Currently, The Jarrell Company serves the DFW Metroplex and Lubbock. We are excited to become a part of Construction Resources, and we look forward to serving our customers with the same great service from the same group of professionals for years to come.” – Eric Neel, President of The Jarrell Company

About Construction Resources

Construction Resources, who was acquired by The Home Depot in December 2023, is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances, cabinets, plumbing fixtures, and specialty products for professional contractors and designers focused on renovation, remodeling, and residential home building.

