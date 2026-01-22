Construction Resources Company, LLC Acquires The Jarrell Company, Expanding Unmatched Builder Products Offering to Texas

 | Source: Construction Resources Construction Resources

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction Resources Company, LLC has completed the acquisition of The Jarrell Company, a Dallas-based luxury appliance, plumbing, and lighting distributor with kitchen and bath showrooms serving professional builders, interior designers, and contractors. Eric Neel, President of The Jarrell Company, and his leadership team will remain with Construction Resources following the acquisition. “We are excited to have The Jarrell Company as a key partner in the Construction Resources’ family of companies and expand our operations into Texas. CR was attracted to The Jarrell Company based on their leadership team and established culture of providing elevated service levels across their customer base. We plan to invest in their growth and support them as needed to continue delivering premium appliance, plumbing, and lighting offerings to the builder and designer community.” – Mitch Hires, CEO of Construction Resources 

“For more than 75 years, The Jarrell Company has served homebuilders, remodelers, designers, and premium consumers. Currently, The Jarrell Company serves the DFW Metroplex and Lubbock. We are excited to become a part of Construction Resources, and we look forward to serving our customers with the same great service from the same group of professionals for years to come.” – Eric Neel, President of The Jarrell Company 

About Construction Resources 

Construction Resources, who was acquired by The Home Depot in December 2023, is a leading distributor of design-oriented surfaces, appliances, cabinets, plumbing fixtures, and specialty products for professional contractors and designers focused on renovation, remodeling, and residential home building.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Construction Resources Company, LLC Enters Texas Market Through Acquisition of The Jarrell Company

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Construction Resources
                            
                            
                                The Jarrell Company
                            
                            
                                Atlanta Businesses
                            
                            
                                Dallas Businesses
                            
                            
                                Home Remodeling
                            
                            
                                Home Building
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data