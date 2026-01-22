Legislators Define Crime: New Laws Create More Criminals Every Year

Charleston, SC, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Defense of Crime by Richard E H Phelps II offers a compelling examination of how crime and criminals are defined by legislative action. This straightforward concept reveals the absurdity of a legal system that continuously expands the definition of criminality. Each year, lawmakers introduce new offenses, transforming previously acceptable behaviors into punishable acts. As a result, the number of citizens subject to government control grows, creating a landscape where confusion reigns and the vulnerable are often ensnared by laws they cannot navigate.



Phelps's narrative unfolds through the eyes of a defense attorney, shedding light on the complexities of a system that rarely repeals outdated statutes. The book illustrates how this relentless addition of laws complicates the legal landscape, ensnaring individuals for actions that were once benign. Readers are invited to reflect on the implications of a legal framework that increasingly criminalizes everyday behavior, prompting a reevaluation of what constitutes justice.



Key themes in In Defense of Crime include:

- The evolving nature of crime as defined by legislators.

- The impact of new laws on vulnerable populations.

- The absurdities of a legal system that rarely revisits outdated statutes.

- The need for reform in how criminal behavior is defined and prosecuted.

- A humorous yet critical exploration of the justice system.



Richard E H Phelps II structures the narrative with wit and insight, making complex legal issues accessible to a broad audience. The law is a living entity, constantly reshaped by those who wield it, he notes, capturing the essence of his exploration.



As readers delve into this thought-provoking work, they will find themselves questioning the very foundations of criminality and the justice system that governs their lives. What happens when the law becomes a tool for control rather than justice?



