New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) to Share V1 Protocol Updates Next Week

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) says it has reached $19.8 million raised in its presale and is now applying the final touches to the protocol ahead of launch. In recent X updates, the team confirmed the completion of Halborn Security’s independent audit of its V1 lending and borrowing contracts, noted that V1 is being prepared for Sepolia testnet ahead of mainnet finalization, and stated that a detailed update will be shared next week .

Upcoming update follows Halborn audit completion

The team has confirmed that Halborn Security has completed its independent audit of Mutuum Finance’s V1 lending and borrowing protocol, marking a major checkpoint ahead of wider public testing. In the same sequence of X updates, Mutuum Finance said it is preparing the V1 release on the Sepolia testnet before finalizing for mainnet, and that a detailed set of V1 protocol updates will be shared next week as the project moves closer to launch.

In practical terms, those upcoming protocol updates matter because V1 represents the first public deployment of Mutuum’s core lending mechanics in a live test environment. The team has outlined a structured rollout path—Sepolia testnet first for users to trial key functionality, followed by mainnet finalization—so the next update is positioned as the clearest snapshot yet of readiness, scope, and near-term execution.

Discounted entry before launch pricing

Alongside the V1 timeline build-up, MUTM’s presale remains a central driver of attention. The project reports that it is nearing $20 million raised and has surpassed 18,800 holders, with the token currently in Phase 7 at a price of $0.04. With a confirmed launch price of $0.06, the current phase is being positioned as a discounted entry point ahead of wider market access.

Supply is also narrowing as allocation is consumed. Out of 1.82 billion MUTM tokens allocated to the presale, the project reports that more than 830 million tokens have already been sold—nearly half the allocation—reinforcing the limited availability dynamic as phases progress.

The presale structure has already produced a visible price curve. From Phase 1’s $0.01 entry level, MUTM’s current $0.04 price represents a 300% increase. The move to the $0.06 launch price represents a 500% increase compared with Phase 1.

Roadmap progress

Mutuum Finance has described its build-out in roadmap phases, and recent updates point to sequential progress across the early stages. The project has stated that Phase 1 is completed , and that Phase 2 is now nearing completion according to the roadmap , while Phase 3 is focused on testnet preparation and deployment readiness.

Looking ahead, Mutuum Finance’s roadmap messaging emphasizes Phase 4 as a key market moment: launching the platform around the same time the token goes live. The core value of that approach is straightforward—if MUTM enters broader trading with usable functionality already active, the token’s demand narrative is anchored in immediate utility rather than post-listing promises. The project has explicitly linked that structure to stronger visibility and exchange-readiness narratives, since utility-at-launch is typically easier to evaluate.

For V1 specifically, Mutuum Finance has highlighted core components expected to be present in the initial test environment, with initial assets planned as ETH and USDT for lending, borrowing, and collateral flows:

Liquidity Pool: pooled markets where lenders supply assets and borrowers draw liquidity, with rates designed to adjust with utilization.



mtToken: a receipt-style token for lenders that represents supplied positions and is designed to reflect interest accrual mechanics.



Debt Token: the on-chain representation of a borrower’s outstanding loan obligation within the protocol.



Liquidator Bot: automated liquidation logic intended to enforce collateral requirements and maintain solvency rules.



Initial assets (ETH & USDT): the starting markets highlighted for testnet participation across lending/borrowing/collateral use.





Security signals and presale incentives

Mutuum Finance has also referenced third-party security screening alongside Halborn’s audit milestone, including a CertiK Token Scan score cited as 90/100 in its updates. This is being used as an additional signal to presale participants that verification and review are being prioritized before the protocol opens to broader usage.

To keep participation active while phases progress, the project has promoted multiple incentives during the presale window. One is a $100,000 giveaway structured around 10 total winners, with each winner eligible to receive $10,000 worth of MUTM tokens (rules provided on the project’s official site). In addition, Mutuum Finance has publicized a 24-hour leaderboard mechanic where the top daily contributor can receive a $500 bonus in MUTM, with the leaderboard refreshing every 24 hours.

With Halborn’s audit confirmed as complete and a detailed V1 protocol update scheduled for next week, Mutuum Finance is positioning its next communication as a key milestone for market watchers tracking delivery progress. At the same time, presale metrics—nearing $20 million raised, over 18,800 holders, Phase 7 pricing at $0.04 versus a $0.06 launch price, and a presale allocation already close to half sold—continue to frame the current window as limited, phase-based access ahead of the broader launch phase.