Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 22.1.2026

Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 22.1.2026

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 22.1.2026

Bourse trade Buy

Share ASPO

Amount 1 500 Shares

Average price/ share 7,5696 EUR

Total cost 11 354,40 EUR

Aspo Plc now holds a total of 125 552 shares

including the shares repurchased on 22.1.2026

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation

No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5

and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

On behalf of Aspo Plc

Nordea Bank Oyj

Sami Huttunen Ilari Isomäki

