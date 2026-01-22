4D Path Joins Phase II Clinical Trial to Advance Predictive Biomarkers in Bladder Cancer

NEWTON, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Path, a company dedicated to personalizing cancer care through a novel, physics-inspired approach to predicting tumor response to therapy, today announced its participation as an exploratory biomarker collaborator in the Phase II DAD-IO clinical study (NCT04724018) led by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and supported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. This high-profile study is evaluating a novel combination therapy for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), including bladder cancer, and represents an important step forward in 4D Path’s mission to redefine precision oncology.

The DAD-IO study builds upon the successful Phase I Double Antibody Drug Conjugate (DAD) trial, examining a regimen that combines two powerful Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC)—Sacituzumab Govitecan (SG, from Gilead) and Enfortumab Vedotin (EV, from Seagen/Astellas)—with or without the immune checkpoint inhibitor Pembrolizumab. This approach is being studied in both treatment-naïve patients (SG+EV+Pembrolizumab) and those who have progressed on prior therapies (SG+EV).

As part of the study, 4D Path will analyze pre-treatment H&E-stained biopsy slides using its proprietary Q-Plasia OncoReader™ (QPOR™) platform. By applying physics-based algorithms to whole-slide images, QPOR will generate predictive biomarkers linked to immune response, cell proliferation, and key patterns of tumor biology, helping to anticipate how patients may respond to this new combination therapy.

“The responses we have seen in the Ph1b DAD study with SG+EV are certainly encouraging, but understanding why some patients don’t respond may be just as important. This digital biomarker platform offers a novel and potentially powerful way to explore mechanisms of resistance by computationally analyzing tumor biology and the immune microenvironment from routine biopsy images. These insights could help us better stratify patients with urothelial carcinoma receiving double ADC therapy—with or without immunotherapy—and potentially uncover biological patterns relevant across multiple cancer types,” said Dr. Bradley McGregor, MD, principal investigator, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Participation in this Dana-Farber-led, Gilead-supported study reflects growing institutional confidence in QPOR as a clinically meaningful, scalable tool for predicting therapy response. The prospective nature of the trial, alongside its rigorous scientific and clinical oversight, provides an opportunity to validate digital, image-based biomarkers in a new therapeutic context: the intersection of ADCs and immunotherapy.

The collaboration also reinforces the broad applicability of 4D Path’s approach. Previous retrospective validation in phase II randomized trials in Triple Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) has demonstrated QPOR’s impressive predictive performance across different stages of disease and treatment regimens, including chemotherapy alone and in combination with immunotherapy. Together, these studies highlight the versatility of 4D Path’s digital, image-based biomarkers across both early-stage and metastatic cancers. The DAD-IO study will extend this potential to patients with urothelial carcinoma receiving novel ADC and IO therapies.

4D Path’s participation in the DAD-IO trial exemplifies the company’s commitment to expanding access to precision medicine through non-invasive, cost-effective, and biological insights. As oncology enters an era defined by complex regimens and combination therapies, the need for early, scalable treatment predictive tools is more urgent than ever. In joining the DAD-IO study, 4D Path is taking another meaningful step toward transforming how we predict, personalize, and optimize cancer treatment.

“This trial represents the next phase in advancing QPOR from retrospective promise to real-world, prospective impact,” said Satabhisa Mukhopadhyay, Ph.D., co-founder and chief scientific officer at 4D Path. “Our vision has always been to use biology-driven, physics-inspired AI to predict tumor response to chemotherapy as well as to the expanding field of chemoimmunotherapy. By extending QPOR into ADCs and immune checkpoint inhibitors, we’re helping to unlock a deeper understanding of how these therapies work, and for whom. Bladder cancer, in particular, represents an urgent frontier because it’s a cancer with limited precision tools and high unmet need. This study allows us to bring a new layer of insight to an evolving treatment landscape.”

Analysis of pre-treatment biopsies is expected to begin in early 2026. The ongoing trial is expected to continue for approximately 12–18 months in total.

About 4D Path

4D Path has created a groundbreaking platform, the patented Q-Plasia OncoReader (QPOR™), designed to directly measure and quantify cell cycle deregulation and tumor immune microenvironment dynamics to predict a patient’s response to therapy. This unprecedented view into tumor dynamics creates new pathways from clinical use to research and development applications—bringing more effective, personalized therapies to patients. 4D Path is focused on a bold vision where every person impacted by cancer is diagnosed quickly and accurately and receives the best, most personalized treatment plan to beat cancer and live a longer, healthier life.

For additional information, please visit www.4dpath.com or follow 4D Path on LinkedIn.