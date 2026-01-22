In New Memoir, Avanza’s Frank Scarso Explains How Failure Makes Better CEO

Staten Island, N.Y, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The financial services industry faces a leadership crisis most executives refuse to acknowledge: the best leaders are often those who have failed spectacularly and rebuilt from nothing. Frank Scarso, founder of Avanza Capital Holdings and a Wall Street veteran with nearly 30 years of financial markets experience, makes this case in his forthcoming memoir "The Hard Way Home: How Losing Everything Taught Me What Really Matters."

Scarso represents a growing movement of business leaders who reject the polished success narrative in favor of radical transparency about addiction, failure, and redemption. His book documents how losing everything to substance abuse, facing FINRA setbacks, and hitting rock bottom became the foundation for building a more ethical business model. This challenges the conventional wisdom that success requires maintaining an unblemished track record.

The alternative lending sector, where Avanza Capital operates, increasingly recognizes that founders who have experienced failure bring crucial perspective to serving businesses that traditional banks reject. Since 2017, Avanza has deployed more than $250 million in merchant cash advances across 48 states, proving that leaders shaped by personal redemption can build scalable, profitable enterprises while maintaining integrity.

Research on entrepreneurship and recovery suggests that business leaders with lived experience overcoming addiction develop enhanced emotional intelligence, accountability systems, and authentic communication styles. Scarso's eight years of sustained sobriety inform every aspect of Avanza's operations, from transparent lending practices to supporting businesses through difficult transitions. His approach demonstrates that finance does not require sacrificing values for returns.

"The Hard Way Home" offers practical frameworks for professionals navigating similar challenges. Unlike typical recovery memoirs, Scarso includes specific methodologies for rebuilding trust, managing triggers, and reconstructing reputations in professional contexts. His target audience includes finance professionals struggling with hidden addictions, entrepreneurs rebuilding after failure, and business leaders questioning whether authentic leadership remains possible in competitive industries.

The memoir's three-part structure examines Scarso's Wall Street rise, his addiction-driven collapse, and his methodical rebuilding of both personal relationships and professional credibility. His journey from Brooklyn's Kensington neighborhood through Wall Street's high-stakes environment to founding an alternative lending firm illustrates how setbacks can redirect careers toward more purposeful work. The book positions recovery not as an endpoint but as an ongoing practice that strengthens business judgment and leadership capacity.

Scarso's timing proves strategic. As conversations around mental health and addiction become less stigmatized in professional spaces, leaders who share authentic struggles build deeper trust with teams and stakeholders. His willingness to detail failures alongside successes creates a blueprint for the next generation of purpose-driven entrepreneurs in finance. His background blends Wall Street experience with firsthand exposure to businesses shut out of traditional

funding, positioning him to bridge capital markets and Main Street realities. Scarso’s story demonstrates that the most impactful business leaders are often those who have lost everything and rebuilt with clearer values.

About Frank Scarso

Frank Scarso is founder and CEO of Avanza Capital Holdings, a New York-based alternative lending firm that has deployed over $250 million in merchant cash advances across 48 states since 2017. With nearly 30 years of financial markets experience, Scarso specializes in providing working capital to businesses traditional banks cannot serve. A Brooklyn native and father with more than eight years of sustained recovery, he leads with transparency, accountability, and commitment to ethical lending practices. Scarso is recognized as an expert in alternative lending, business recovery, and leadership after failure. "The Hard Way Home" is his first book.

For more information about Frank Scarso and Avanza Capital Holdings, visit avanza.nyc



