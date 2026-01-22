CASINOTRAC MANAGEMENT SYSTEM INSTALLED AT THE MARDI GRAS CASINO LAS VEGAS NEVADA

MINNETONKA, Minn., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced today that the Mardi Gras Hotel & Casino located in Las Vegas, United States, Nevada, will soon have Table Trac, Inc.’s CasinoTrac casino management system installed.

Mardi Gras Hotel and Casino is located just steps from the Las Vegas Convention Center and Main Monorail terminal the Mardi Gras is convenient to all of the World Famous attractions of Las Vegas.

“We are excited to be the system of choice for The Mardi Gras as they upgrade their current casino management system to CasinoTrac.” said Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc.

“We’re thrilled to be moving forward with CasinoTrac,” said Philippe Jaramillo, Owner. “The CasinoTrac platform offers powerful new features and capabilities that will allow us to operate more efficiently, deliver exceptional service, and take advantage of innovative tools that weren’t previously available to us.”

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells casino management systems. CasinoTrac is currently operating in casinos across 13 countries including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at http://www.tabletrac.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information:

Investor Relations contact:

Randy Gilbert

investorrelations@casinotrac.com

952-548-8877