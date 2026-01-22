Jae Kim Joins Cabrera Capital to Lead M&A Advisory Team

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jae Kim is the newly appointed Managing Director and Head of M&A Advisory for Cabrera Capital Markets, a global investment bank and institutional brokerage. He will be based in the Chicago office and will be focusing on leading client engagements, driving strategic growth, and expanding the client base.

“Jae brings exceptional M&A experience that amplifies the strength of our platform and positions us for our next phase of growth. His track record advising on complex mergers, acquisitions, and capital-raising transactions will help us unlock new opportunities across our global relationships, which include investors, private equity firms, and pension funds. With his leadership, we will expand our ability to deliver thoughtful, high impact solutions at every stage of a transaction.” – Martin Cabrera Jr, CEO and Founder of Cabrera Capital.

With over 20 years of investment banking experience, Jae has advised public and private companies, financial sponsors, family businesses, and entrepreneurs across a range of strategic transactions. His sector expertise includes industrials, technology, consumer, and services. Prior to joining Cabrera Capital in 2025, Jae held senior investment banking roles at Robert W. Baird, Mesirow, and Fifth Third Securities.

“Cabrera Capital is a platform with deep relationships, global reach, and a clear vision for how to support clients through transformative transactions. I’m excited to help expand our advisory capabilities, deepen our client engagement, and deliver the strategic insight needed to navigate today’s complex M&A environment.” - Jae Kim, Managing Director and Head of M&A Advisory.

About Cabrera Capital Markets

Cabrera Capital Markets (CCM) is a leading investment bank and institutional brokerage firm, serving global corporations, pension funds, private equity firms, and municipalities. The firm is known for its integrity and unwavering commitment to exceeding clients’ expectations. CCM deals in numerous capital markets, including municipal bonds, global equities, and taxable fixed-income securities.

More information can be found at www.cabreracapital.com

