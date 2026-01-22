Global Capability Center Models for Expansion Revealed in New Strategy Playbook, Announced by ANSR

BENGALURU, KA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - January 22, 2026 - -

ANSR is helping shape India's Global Capability Center (GCC) ecosystem as it enters a new phase of scale and sophistication, with global enterprises rapidly setting up new centers and expanding existing operations across the country. This growth is anchored in India's deep talent pools, favorable policies, and strong cost–value equation, and is increasingly focused on next-generation technologies such as GenAI, AI/ML, cloud computing, and data analytics. For leaders exploring GCC models and strategy, additional context is available at https://ansr.com/insights-overview/all-about-global-capability-centers/.​

GCCs are now central to enterprise technology and transformation roadmaps, acting as strategic hubs that drive innovation, digital acceleration, and global delivery rather than just back-office support. Their impact is visible beyond technology: GCCs already account for over a third of India's rental office space, with this share expected to rise further by 2026, highlighting their importance to the country's commercial real estate and employment landscape. Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai together account for the majority of GCC leasing demand, reaffirming their status as India's leading GCC corridors.​

Against this backdrop, ANSR has released a new executive-focused playbook detailing how enterprises at different stages of growth can select and sequence GCC models to meet evolving business objectives. The report outlines four core setup approaches, Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), Wholly Owned Subsidiary (Greenfield), Managed Services, and Center of Excellence (CoE), and explains when each model is best suited, from rapid market entry and risk-light experimentation to deep capability building and long-term innovation. The full framework is available in The Executive's Playbook to Global Center Strategy, accessible here: The Executive's Playbook to Global Center Strategy.​

The playbook also highlights how startups and early-stage companies can use lean GCC models, such as shared services, extended teams/offshore development centers, and managed services, to access world-class talent and infrastructure without heavy upfront investment. For mid-market enterprises, it recommends models like BOT, managed services, and shared services to balance speed, control, and scalability as they expand across markets. For large enterprises, the report underscores the importance of combining fully owned captives, CoEs, and shared services to integrate advanced capabilities such as AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and digital engineering into global operations.​

Sector-specific analysis in the report shows how GCCs are transforming key industries, including BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, and retail/CPG. In BFSI, India-based GCCs are enabling hyper-personalized customer journeys, regulatory sandboxes, and AI/ML-powered risk and compliance platforms. In healthcare and life sciences, GCCs are driving breakthroughs in AI-enabled drug discovery, data-driven healthcare products, and patient-centric care models. Retail and CPG GCCs in India are powering omnichannel commerce, AI-driven personalization, and supply chain resilience for some of the world's most recognized brands.​

Across all segments, the report concludes that India continues to be the premier destination for Global Capability Centers, driven by four structural advantages: world-class, multi-domain talent; robust digital and physical infrastructure; supportive government policies; and a thriving innovation ecosystem of startups, universities, and technology partners. When GCC model selection is aligned with business objectives, growth stage, and sector priorities, enterprises can convert their global centers into engines of innovation, resilience, and long-term competitive advantage.​

