Alpha Modus Announces Resolution of Patent Litigation with Mood Media

CORNELIUS, N.C., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp., a subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc . (“Alpha Modus”) ( NASDAQ: AMOD ), today announced that it has resolved its patent litigation against Mood Media, LLC. The matter has been dismissed with prejudice, and no claims remain pending between the parties.

The resolution is consistent with Alpha Modus’s ongoing strategy of enforcing its intellectual property portfolio to achieve efficient, outcome-focused results. “We are very pleased that this matter has been resolved and view the outcome as meaningful for Alpha Modus,” said William Alessi, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Modus. “This result reinforces our confidence in an approach focused on timely and efficient resolutions.”

Alpha Modus’s patent portfolio includes technologies and methods related to real-time consumer behavior analysis, in-store engagement, digital media interaction, and data-driven retail technologies. The company continues to evaluate opportunities to license and commercialize its intellectual property, both within and outside of litigation, as part of its broader business strategy.

About Alpha Modus Holdings Inc.

Alpha Modus is a vertical AI company focused on real-time, in-store shopper engagement and attribution. Its patented “closed-loop” retail AI framework, Sense → Decide → Deliver → Attribute, enables brands and retailers to measure the full impact of digital content, physical interactions, and transaction outcomes. Through subsidiaries like Alpha Modus Financial Services, the company is actively deploying technologies that merge artificial intelligence, retail media, and financial access across the physical retail landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Alpha Modus’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates, and projections, and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Alpha Modus’s expectations with respect to future performance.

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (“Alpha Modus”) cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Alpha Modus does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

