Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s “4Q25 quiet period”

Lima, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, January 22, 2026 - Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP) announces that in accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company will start the quiet period for 4Q25’s earnings release on January 29. This period will end on the date of the release, February 12. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financial information, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama and United States. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business (“LoBs”): Universal Banking, through BCP and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Additionally, it complements its operations through Krealo, its Corporate Venture Capital arm.

