LanzaTech Announces Successful Closing of Private Placement Financing

Closed $20M private placement

Commercial operations and partnerships across Asia and Europe



SKOKIE, Ill., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LanzaTech Global, Inc (NASDAQ: LNZA) (“LanzaTech” or the “Company”), a carbon recycling company, today announced the closing of the sale and issuance of shares of its common stock to a group of leading investors, including new investor, SiteGround, for gross proceeds of $20 million.

"We're advancing high-value projects, with the potential to drive market transformation," said LanzaTech CEO, Jennifer Holmgren. "This investment from top-tier global partners including existing and new institutional investors, together with the $40 million investment in May 2025, positions us to build on our momentum to execute on our highest-value opportunities."

In 2025, industry-leading LanzaTech achieved significant milestones in scaling its carbon-recycling platform across fuels and materials. The company secured a €40 million grant from the EU Innovation Fund (pending final agreement) and a £6.4 million grant from the UK’s Advanced Fuels Fund, run by the Department for Transport, to advance first-of-a-kind CCUS and sustainable aviation fuel projects, while LanzaJet, in which LanzaTech has a non-controlling majority shareholding, brought the world’s first commercial ethanol-to-jet facility into operation, marking a major milestone for SAF deployment.

As a pioneering U.S.-based carbon recycling company, LanzaTech is fueling American energy resilience and driving economic opportunity by exporting innovative technology that transforms waste gases from steel plants and other heavy industrial sites into valuable materials worldwide. With commercial-scale solutions operating in Asia and the EU, LanzaTech empowers critical industries to harness existing waste resources, strengthening energy security and supporting the global deployment of next generation manufacturing. Looking ahead, LanzaTech’s vision is centered on a hub-and-spoke manufacturing model: harnessing distributed ethanol production from diverse waste and residue streams and channeling these to central Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) facilities, opening the path to large-scale fuel and chemical production and setting a new benchmark for manufacturing agility and resilience.

The shares issued in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. LanzaTech relied on an exemption from Securities Act registration requirements for issuance of these shares.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About LanzaTech

LanzaTech (NASDAQ: LNZA) is a leader in carbon management, using its proprietary gas-fermentation platform to transform waste carbon into valuable products. Through global partnerships, LanzaTech enables the production of feedstocks for high-value markets including SAF and chemicals. Headquartered in the U.S., with global commercial partnerships, including with ArcelorMittal in Belgium and IndianOil Company in India, the company provides technology and commercial pathways that strengthen industrial resilience and unlock new economic value from carbon.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, the plans, strategies and prospects, both business and financial, of LanzaTech. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of LanzaTech’s management. Although LanzaTech believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, LanzaTech cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or similar expressions. The forward-looking statements are based on projections prepared by, and are the responsibility of, LanzaTech’s management. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside LanzaTech’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including LanzaTech’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern; delays or interruptions in government contract awards, funding cycles or agency operations (including due to a government shutdown) that could postpone project milestones and defer related revenue recognition; LanzaTech’s ability to attract new investors and raise substantial additional financing to fund its operations and/or execute on its other strategic options LanzaTech’s ability to maintain the listing of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; LanzaTech’s ability to execute on its business strategy and achieve profitability; and LanzaTech’s ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel. LanzaTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors, and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under the header “Risk Factors” in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2025 and in future SEC filings. New risk factors that may affect actual results or outcomes emerge from time to time and it is not possible to predict all such risk factors, nor can LanzaTech assess the impact of all such risk factors on its business, or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. You should not put undue reliance on these statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements attributable to LanzaTech or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. LanzaTech undertakes no obligations to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.