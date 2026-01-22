RaceTrac Offers Support to Storm Crews, First Responders Ahead of Severe Winter Weather

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With severe winter weather threatening much of the United States in the coming days, RaceTrac is committed to keeping communities fueled, informed, and prepared, from utility workers restoring power to residents preparing for the storm.

RaceTrac offers complimentary coffee and fountain drinks to first responders every day. During this storm, this offer will extend to electric utility crews and arborists working to restore power to homes and businesses in affected areas. First responders and utility crew personnel simply need to be in uniform or show a work badge to the store associate. This offer is available at all RaceTrac store locations.

In heavily impacted areas, RaceTrac has designated pump No. 1 as a priority fuel lane reserved for marked first responder and utility vehicles. This helps crews refuel, recharge and return quickly to their critical work.

“When storms hit, utility crews and first responders work tirelessly to restore power and keep our communities safe,” said Mark Reese, senior vice president of ​operations at ​RaceTrac. “We know severe weather brings stress and uncertainty, so RaceTrac is here to help by keeping utility crews, first responders, and our neighbors fueled and prepared. We strive to stay open as long as possible and reopen as quickly as we can, because that’s when our communities need us most.”

RaceTrac also encourages residents in potentially affected areas to prepare now by

Fueling up vehicles before the weekend

Stocking up on nonperishable food items

Filling containers or purchasing gallons of water

Throughout the weekend, RaceTrac’s store locator will stay up to date with fuel availability and store closures so guests can plan ahead.

About RaceTrac, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, family-owned RaceTrac, Inc. is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States, serving guests since 1934. The company’s retail brands include more than 800 RaceTrac® and RaceWay® retail locations, approximately 1,200 Gulf® branded locations, and more than 445 Potbelly® neighborhood sandwich shops throughout the United States. RaceTrac employs more than 15,000 team members across RaceTrac, RaceWay, Potbelly and affiliated companies Energy Dispatch and Gulf, Inc. For more information, please visit RaceTrac’s website at RaceTrac.com.



