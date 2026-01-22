embecta to Report Fiscal First Quarter Financial Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, will host a conference call to discuss its fiscal first quarter 2026 financial results, provide an operational update, and host a question and answer session, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Those who would like to participate may access the live webcast here, or access the teleconference here. The live webcast can also be accessed via the company’s website at investors.embecta.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 5, 2026, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.

About embecta

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.