Blue Jay Gold Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Steller Gold Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), announces that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an updated independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting an updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for its 100% owned Steller Gold Project (formerly Skukum Gold Project) in southern Yukon, Canada.

The Report is dated January 22, 2026, with an effective date for the MRE of October 31, 2025, and entitled “Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of The Steller Gold Project, Whitehorse Mining District, Yukon Territory.” The Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar+.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking statements require management to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that the forward-looking statements will not prove to be accurate, that the management's assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology (e.g., "expect"," estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "plans"). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, use of proceeds, obtaining regulatory approval for the Listing, and future business plans of the Company. Such information involves known and unknown risks, including the receipt of regulatory approval, the results of future financing and exploration activities, the interpretation of exploration results and other geological data, or unanticipated costs and expenses and other risks identified by Blue Jay in its public securities filings that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws and regulation, Blue Jay disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.