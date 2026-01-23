Firearm Safety Expert Jennifer King Shares Smart Firearm Storage Practices in HelloNation

CALDWELL, Idaho, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the best practices for storing firearms at home? In an article published by HelloNation , Jennifer King of Rhino Metals in Caldwell, Idaho, outlines how disciplined storage habits can enhance safety, protect valuable equipment, and ensure firearms are accessible when needed. King explains that secure storage goes beyond simply locking firearms in a safe. The interior layout, environmental controls, and regular maintenance all contribute to effective long-term storage.

King emphasizes the importance of organizing a safe based on practical usage. Adjustable shelves, door organizers, and dedicated rifle holders allow items to be stored without unnecessary contact, minimizing the risk of scratches or misalignment. He also advises separating ammunition from firearms when possible, noting that many safes provide built-in compartments to support this. Such separation helps reduce risks associated with heat buildup or accidental discharge and improves emergency readiness by positioning defensive items in accessible locations.

Moisture control is another key concern, according to King. Even in homes with stable climates, humidity can accumulate inside safes, leading to rust and material degradation. Desiccants or powered dehumidifiers can help maintain optimal conditions, especially when storing leather accessories or documents alongside firearms. Routine inspections of the storage setup—including cleaning surfaces, checking seals, and adjusting components—support consistent firearm performance and safeguard the safe’s long-term function.

King discusses these strategies in detail in Smart Habits for Storing Firearms at Home , published by HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cc3123f-284b-4fb7-b3ad-49ae9786b7d2