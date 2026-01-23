Telenor Group's results invitation for the fourth quarter 2025

Join us for Telenor Group’s results for the fourth quarter 2025.When: Friday 6 February 2026, 09.00 CET / 08.00 UKT.

The presentation will be held by Group CFO Torbjørn Wist, in the temporary absence of Group CEO Benedicte Schilbred Fasmer, due to a planned operation and a short-term sick leave.

To view the webcast, without participating in the live Q&A, please visit:

https://www.telenor.com/investors/reports-and-information/quarterly/telenor-groups-results-for-the-4th-quarter-2025/

or visit Telenor.com/investors

The presentation will be available via Webcast only.

For media:

Media are invited to attend the presentation of Telenor’s quarterly results at the company’s headquarters. The presentation will be available via webcast and will be followed by one-on-one interviews starting at approximately 10.15 CET at Telenor Expo, Snarøyveien 30E, Fornebu.

For more information, please email: thomas.midteide@telenor.com