MEXC Launches Hot Tokens Earn Fest, Adding XRP, SUI, DOGE and PEPE with 10% APR





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, launched the Hot Tokens Earn Fest on January 26, 2026, at 10:00 UTC. The event will introduce four popular tokens—XRP, SUI, DOGE, and PEPE—to the platform's Fixed Savings lineup. By staking these tokens, users can earn up to 10% APR (annual percentage rate).

MEXC Earn offers users multiple product options, including Flexible Savings, Fixed Savings, and On-Chain Earn, to provide diversified asset growth solutions. Fixed Savings enables users to earn yield by locking assets for a set period, with tokens remaining secured throughout the term.

The newly added tokens offer a seven-day staking duration with 10% APR. Staking limits per user are set at 2,500-25,000 for XRP, 3,000-25,000 for SUI, 35,000-350,000 for DOGE, and 800,000,000-8,000,000,000 for PEPE.

Under Ongoing Perks, MEXC also offers users Fixed Savings products for staking ETH and SOL to earn up to 20% APR. Staking limits per user are set at 2-35 for ETH and 40-770 for SOL, both with a seven-day staking duration. The Hot Tokens Earn Fest will remain open until further notice, and participation in this staking event requires users to complete Primary KYC Verification.

By prioritizing user needs, MEXC will continue to expand its financial products to meet different user investment preferences. For more details about the Hot Tokens Earn Fest and to start staking, visit the MEXC Earn page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

