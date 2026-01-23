Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports Phase 2 Roadmap Acceleration as V1 Protocol Approaches Q1 Release

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has reported progress on its development roadmap as the project prepares for the release of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol in Q1. According to its latest communication, the protocol is moving through Phase 2 of its roadmap with an expanded focus on security validation, collateral handling and user-side features that support lending activity. The updates position the project within the DeFi crypto sector, with additional components scheduled for release over the next development stage.





Overview of What Mutuum Finance Is Building

Mutuum Finance MUTM is a new crypto project developing a decentralized lending platform that combines automated collateral management with yield opportunities for liquidity suppliers. The protocol supports two lending markets. The first allows users to supply assets and receive mtTokens that generate APY. The second allows borrowers to access capital using collateral at different loan-to-value bands.

Borrowers manage their own positions based on collateral ratios and can adjust or repay at any time. Liquidations are automated through a bot that monitors collateral values. This mechanism aims to keep pools solvent and reduce the need for manual intervention. The team states that the lending structure is designed to support both passive participants who want to earn yield and active users who want to borrow without selling existing digital assets.

Protocol Timing and Features

The V1 protocol is scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026. The initial test environment will support ETH and USDT as supply and borrowing assets. During the test period, the protocol will activate debt tokens, mtTokens and collateral liquidation logic. The testnet phase allows borrowers and suppliers to interact with the system without real capital risk and provides developers with performance data before Mainnet release.

Once testnet milestones are completed, the team plans to prepare for Mainnet deployment and exchange listings. V1 represents the first full version of the protocol with complete collateral management and yield components in place.

Security audits have been a central part of the Phase 2 roadmap. The project completed an independent audit with Halborn Security and holds a 90 out of 100 token scan score from CertiK.





Presale Funding and Distribution Structure

Mutuum Finance began its presale funding in early 2025 at a starting token price of $0.01. The presale has advanced through several pricing rounds and now stands at $0.04. According to the project, it has raised $19.9M with 18,900 investors participating and 830M tokens sold.

From the 4B total supply, 45.5% or roughly 1.82B tokens have been allocated for presale distribution. The project is currently in Phase 7 of its allocation schedule with more than 6% of the phase completed.

Beyond the V1 protocol, Mutuum Finance is exploring stablecoin and Layer 2 functionality as part of its long-term roadmap. The stablecoin component will allow users to mint an overcollateralized asset using supplied collateral. Overcollateralized stablecoins are common across DeFi protocols because they enable users to borrow without selling digital assets and create multi-month borrowing activity rather than short-term trading demand.

mtTokens and Protocol Revenue Logic

Mutuum Finance uses mtTokens as accounting units for supplied capital. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that record their position and allow them to earn APY. mtTokens can also be staked to receive MUTM purchased from the open market. A portion of protocol revenue is used for these purchases, creating a distribution mechanism linked to lending volume.

The protocol states that mtTokens are central to how the token economy interacts with platform activity. Supply-side tokens record value flow, help track liquidity position and serve as the bridge between lenders and the revenue component of the system.

Roadmap Position

Analysts have noted that Mutuum Finance is entering a phase where new crypto projects begin shifting discourse from fundraising and awareness into feature deployment and performance measurement. This shift places the project in the same category as other DeFi crypto platforms preparing to demonstrate usage metrics such as borrowing demand, liquidation throughput and APY stability.

Mutuum Finance has reported acceleration during Phase 2 of its roadmap as the V1 protocol approaches its Q1 release window. With dual lending markets, mtTokens, a planned overcollateralized stablecoin and Layer 2 expansion on the roadmap, the project is positioning itself within the decentralized borrowing sector ahead of Mainnet deployment. The presale continues in Phase 7 and remains the primary access point for token holders while the team prepares for testnet operation and upcoming launch.