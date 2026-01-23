Coppernico Metals to Participate in Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coppernico Metals Inc. (TSX: COPR, OTCQB: CPPMF, FSE: 9I3) (“Coppernico” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (“VRIC”), taking place on Sunday and Monday, January 25-26, 2026, at the Vancouver Convention Centre (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver). Members of the Coppernico team will be available to meet with investors at Booth #124.

On Monday, January 26, 2026, Chair and Chief Executive Officer Ivan Bebek will deliver a 10-minute Corporate Presentation at 1:30 p.m. in Workshop 3. The presentation will provide an overview of Coppernico’s strategy and ongoing progress at its Sombrero copper-gold Project in Peru.

Later that day, Mr. Bebek will also participate in the Copper Forecast Panel at 3:50 p.m. in the Speaker Hall, alongside industry veterans Rick Rule and Lobo Tiggre. The panel will discuss copper market fundamentals, supply and demand dynamics, and the role of new discoveries in meeting future global demand.

Members of the investment community are encouraged to attend both sessions and visit the Coppernico Metals team throughout the conference.

About the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

VRIC, hosted by Cambridge House International, is one of North America’s premier resource investment events. The annual conference brings together thousands of global investors, analysts, company executives, and industry professionals to discuss market trends and investment opportunities in the mining and resource sectors. For more information and to register, visit https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

