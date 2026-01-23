Copperhead Confirms Effective Date for Name and Stock Symbol Change

Vancouver, BC, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperhead Resources Inc. (to be renamed Deep Sea Minerals Corp.) (CSE: CUH) (OTCPK: CUHRF) (FSE: X45) ("Deep Sea" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of January 20, 2026, the Company confirms that its name change to “Deep Sea Minerals Corp.” has received final approval and will be effective January 26, 2026.

The common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the new stock symbol “SEAS” under the new name of the Company on January 26, 2026. The new CUSIP will be 24378A101 and the new ISIN number will be CA24378A1012.

Marketing and Market-Making Arrangements

In addition, the Company announces that it has entered into certain marketing and market-making arrangements to assist with investor awareness and market liquidity.

The Company has entered into a marketing services agreement with Global One Media Group (“Global One Media”), pursuant to which Global One Media will provide digital marketing and investor awareness services, including the distribution of Company-related content across online platforms and social media channels. The services are intended to increase general market awareness of the Company and its business. The agreement has an initial term of twelve months, commencing January 21, 2026, and Global One Media will be compensated US$12,000 from effective date to February 28,2026 and US$4,000 thereafter. Global One Media is arm’s length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, does not currently own any securities of the Company.

In addition, the Company has entered into a market-making services agreement with Independent Trading Group (“ITG”), a Toronto-based CIRO-registered dealer member. ITG will provide market-making services in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies, with the objective of maintaining a fair and orderly market for the Company’s common shares. ITG will be compensated at a monthly rate of $6,000. ITG is arm’s length to the Company and has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, except as may be acquired in the normal course of its market-making activities.

The Company believes that these arrangements will support increased market awareness and trading liquidity as the Company transitions to its new corporate identity as Deep Sea Minerals Corp.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a subsea mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with select governments and regulatory stakeholders in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Listing Statement, a copy of which is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

