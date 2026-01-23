AIPO - Defiance AI Power Infrastructure ETF, The First ETF Focused on AI Power Infrastructure, Surpasses $100 Million in Assets Under Management

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs today announced that the Defiance AI Power Infrastructure ETF (Nasdaq: AIPO) has surpassed $100 million in assets under management, marking a significant milestone for the first ETF focused exclusively on companies powering the artificial intelligence economy.

Launched to provide targeted exposure to the infrastructure enabling AI adoption, AIPO invests in U.S.-listed companies involved in power generation, grid modernization, data center infrastructure, and energy systems critical to supporting AI workloads. The fund tracks the MarketVector™ US Listed AI and Power Infrastructure Index, which is designed to capture companies deriving a majority of their revenues from AI-related power and infrastructure activities.

“The rapid growth of AIPO reflects investor recognition that AI is not just a software story, it’s an infrastructure and power story,” said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. “As AI deployment accelerates, the demand for reliable energy and supporting infrastructure continues to grow, and AIPO was built to provide direct exposure to that theme.”

Crossing $100 million in assets underscores the growing demand for targeted thematic ETFs that address structural shifts in the global economy. Defiance ETFs continues to expand its lineup of innovative strategies designed for investors seeking focused exposure to emerging technologies and long-term secular trends.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is a leading asset manager across thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our leveraged single-stock ETFs allow investors to gain amplified long or short exposure without the need for a margin account.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. As an ETF, the funds may trade at a premium or discount to NAV. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry or country, may be subject to a higher degree of risk.

Market Risk: The Fund’s investments may decline in value due to general market conditions, economic events, or factors affecting specific industries or issuers.

Index Tracking Risk: The Fund may not perfectly replicate the performance of the Index due to fees, expenses, and other operational factors.

Sector Concentration Risk: Because the Fund may invest heavily in technology, utilities, and energy sectors, it is more vulnerable to adverse developments in these areas.

AI and Technology Risk: Companies involved in AI hardware and data centers are subject to rapid innovation cycles, competitive pressures, and regulatory challenges.

Energy and Infrastructure Risk: Power generation and utility companies can be impacted by commodity price volatility, regulatory changes, and environmental factors.

New Fund Risk: As a newly organized fund, it has no operating history, making it difficult for investors to assess performance or management effectiveness.

Passive Investment Risk: The Fund does not actively manage its portfolio and will not take defensive positions if the Index declines.

Liquidity Risk: Shares may trade at prices other than NAV, and certain underlying holdings may have limited liquidity.

Underlying Index Risk: Errors, changes, or delays in the Index calculation could impact Fund performance.

Third-Party Data Risk: The Fund relies on external data providers for Index construction, and inaccuracies or delays may affect tracking.

Operational Risk: Failures or errors by service providers, counterparties, or systems could disrupt Fund operations.

The MarketVector™ US Listed AI and Power Index (MVAIPO) is a thematic index tracking the performance of companies contributing to critical electrical grid and artificial intelligence infrastructure through nuclear and other decentralized energy technologies, electric equipment and related engineering and construction services, electrical utilities, data center operations, and AI related computing hardware.

Note: The Fund is not suitable for all investors and is designed for those who understand thematic sector exposures and are willing to monitor their portfolios.

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

