Why Most SPX 0DTE Traders Lose — And What Professional Mentors Teach Instead

Dallas, TX, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee With Q Trading AlgoA new educational resource from Qamar Zaman developer of Coffee With Q addresses why the majority of retail traders struggle with SPX 0DTE (zero-days-to-expiration) options, revealing the structural and timing factors that professional traders understand but most beginners never learn.

Read the full resource here: https://www.coffeewithq.org/how-spx-0dte-really-works-what-most-day-traders-never-learn/

SPX 0DTE options have exploded in popularity among retail traders seeking same-day opportunities in the S&P 500 index. However, industry data suggests the overwhelming majority of participants lose money—often while being directionally correct on their trades.

The educational guide covers:

Why time decay—not direction—is the dominant force in 0DTE trading

How dealer hedging behavior creates predictable compression and expansion patterns

The specific reasons traders lose money even when their market read is correct

Why do professionals focus on defined time windows rather than all-day activity

The structural approach that replaces indicator dependency with market microstructure awareness

"SPX 0DTE doesn't reward opinions—it rewards timing and discipline," said Qamar Zaman, founder of Coffee With Q and creator of the SPX ZERO DTE IKIGAI trading methodology. "Most traders treat this like speed trading when it's actually a thinking game. Understanding the mechanics of time decay and dealer positioning changes everything."

The resource emphasizes that successful 0DTE trading requires understanding market structure over relying on lagging indicators—a shift in approach that separates professional execution from retail speculation.

Traders and market participants seeking to understand the mechanics behind SPX 0DTE options can access the complete educational resource at Coffee With Q.

