IBN Initiates Coverage of Earth Science Tech Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Earth Science Tech Inc. (OTC: ETST) , a strategic holding company, has engaged IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company serving private and public entities, to assist with its corporate communications strategy.

Earth Science Tech is focused on advancing a portfolio of operating businesses within regulated healthcare markets, emphasizing execution, compliance, and disciplined scaling. The company prioritizes hands-on operational oversight across its platforms, with an emphasis on building sustainable revenue streams and long-term shareholder value rather than passive asset ownership.

That strategy is reflected in a diversified operating footprint that includes licensed pharmaceutical compounding, digital health and telemedicine platforms, specialty healthcare services, and select complementary assets. Through wholly owned and majority-owned subsidiaries, Earth Science Tech maintains direct control over day-to-day operations while preserving flexibility to allocate capital and resources across its portfolio as opportunities evolve.

Earth Science Tech, Inc. operates as a strategic holding company primarily focused on a diversified, vertically integrated health and wellness portfolio, while maintaining other strategic interests. The Company creates value through the acquisition and optimization of its wholly-owned subsidiaries: RxCompoundStore.com, LLC, Peaks Curative, LLC, Avenvi, LLC, Mister Meds, LLC., Earth Science Foundation, Inc., Las Villas Health Care, Inc., DOConsultation.com, LLC., and an 80% interest in MagneChef.

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 20+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

