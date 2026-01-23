Global Protein Expression Market Poised for 10.9% CAGR Expansion by 2030

Boston, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest BCC Research report, “Protein Expression: Global Markets,” the market is estimated to grow from $4.7 billion in 2025 to $7.9 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% from 2025 to 2030.

The global protein expression market report provides a comprehensive overview of industry trends, challenges and growth opportunities. It includes revenue data for 2024 and forecasts for 2025 through 2030, segmented by expression system, product types, applications, end users and regions. The study covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW), with detailed insights into the major countries in each region.

The report further analyzes ESG developments, emerging technologies, and the competitive landscape, offering rankings and market shares of leading companies. A dedicated section profiles key companies, and highlights their financials, product portfolios, recent developments and patent analysis, providing stakeholders with a clear view of market dynamics and innovation trends.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Demand for Therapeutic Proteins and Biologics: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, has increased demand for therapeutic proteins, including monoclonal antibodies and insulin. These biologics offer targeted treatments with fewer side effects, driving demand for efficient protein expression systems.

Investments in Biopharmaceuticals: Pharmaceutical companies and investors are heavily funding biopharmaceutical R&D because of its high growth potential. This investment accelerates innovation in protein expression technologies, improving production speed, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

Technological Advances in Protein Expression: New methods like cell-free systems, advanced vectors, and automation have revolutionized protein production. These innovations enable faster, more accurate expression of complex proteins, reducing time-to-market for biologics.

Demand for Biopharmaceuticals in Emerging Countries: Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are seeing increased healthcare spending and infrastructure development. Rising demand for advanced therapies in these regions boosts global protein expression activities and market expansion.

Broad Applications for CRISPR Technology: CRISPR enables precise gene editing, making it a powerful tool for optimizing protein expression. It helps improve the yield, stability and functionality of proteins, supporting drug discovery and personalized medicine initiatives.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $4.3 billion Market size forecast $7.9 billion Growth rate CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered System Type, Product, Application, End User and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers Demand for therapeutic proteins and biologics.

Investments in biopharmaceuticals.

Technological advances in protein expression.

Demand for biopharmaceuticals in emerging countries.

Broad applications for CRISPR technology.

Innovations:

The emergence of cell-free systems for complex protein synthesis and rapid diagnostics, high-throughput screening, and AI/ML for production optimization, as well as synthetic biology techniques to create custom expression systems with better control and scalability, and advancements in plant and microbial systems for sustainable and economical protein production.

Impact of AI on Protein Expression Market

Artificial intelligence (AI), especially machine learning (ML), is transforming the protein expression market by enabling groundbreaking innovations. AI-driven tools allow researchers to design proteins with specific functions from scratch, optimize expression conditions for maximum yield and stability, and accurately predict protein folding and structure. Additionally, AI facilitates high-throughput screening of protein variants and cell-free expression systems, significantly accelerating development timelines.

Advances in deep learning and, generative AI, along with the growth of extensive protein structure databases, have fueled this shift. The focus is moving from structural analysis to functional optimization, attracting substantial investments in AI-powered protein design. These technologies are revolutionizing the industry by making protein engineering faster, more precise, and cost-effective.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The estimated market size of the protein expression systems is $7.9 billion by the end of 2030. The CAGR is 10.9%.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Key drivers include:

Growing demand for therapeutic proteins and biologics.

Investments in biopharmaceuticals.

Technological advances in protein expression.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

Key challenges include:

Complexities in government regulations and policies.

High cost of protein drugs

Key opportunities include:

Demand for biopharmaceuticals in emerging countries.

Expanding applications for CRISPR technology.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

Market segments covered in the report are based on expression system, product type, application, end-user and region.

Which product segment will be dominant through 2030?

The protein expression market was dominated by mammalian cell expression systems, particularly mammalian cells like CHO cells, which are favored for manufacturing complex therapeutic proteins with the appropriate folding and post-translational modifications.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America is a leading region in terms of revenue contribution to the global market. The region plays a crucial role in the global protein expression market, driven by growing demand for therapeutic proteins and the expanding use of biologics, including monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and cell and gene therapies.

Leading Companies include:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

CORNING INC.

DANAHER CORP.

FUJIFILM CELLULAR DYNAMICS INC.

GENSCRIPT

LONZA

MERCK KGAA

NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS

ORIGENE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

PROMEGA CORP.

PROTEOGENIX INC.

QIAGEN

SARTORIUS AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

