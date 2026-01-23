FAT Brands Foundation Helps Provide Meals to the Feeding America® Network

FAT Brands’ Charitable Organization Fights Hunger for the Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FAT Brands Foundation, the charitable arm of FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., a leading global franchising company that owns restaurant brands including Johnny Rockets, Fatburger, Round Table Pizza, and 15 other concepts, is pleased to announce it raised over $15,000 through its holiday giving campaign, helping Feeding America®, the nation’s leading hunger-relief organization, to provide meals to people experiencing food insecurity

“As part of the restaurant community, food insecurity is a cause of great importance to us,” said Jessica Wiederhorn, President of FAT Brands Foundation. “Our network of supporters truly delivered—from the corporate team, vendors, franchisees, and more. The impact that Feeding America has across the U.S. is truly remarkable, with every dollar making a notable difference in helping families gather around a full table. We are so proud to support their efforts through our holiday giving campaign, which includes our team volunteering across the U.S. at local food banks to deepen our commitment to the cause.”

Since the foundation commenced grant giving in 2023, it has awarded over 165 grants, supporting non-profits across 24 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, totaling over $750,000 in funding.

For more information on the FAT Brands Foundation, visit www.fatbrands.com/foundation.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Smokey Bones, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide.

About FAT Brands Foundation

Founded in 2022, the FAT Brands Foundation was created to uplift and unite the communities in which FAT Brands operates. While the company’s 18-brand portfolio is deeply rooted in charitable initiatives both locally and nationally, FAT Brands, as an organization, is seeking to magnify those efforts further. The 501(c)(3) organization is aimed at partnering with local non-profit organizations to provide essential programs to help families and communities thrive.

About Feeding America ®

Feeding America® is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.