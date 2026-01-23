FSI ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 REVENUE

TABER, ALBERTA, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. In addition, FSI is increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces fourth quarter (Q4) and full year, 2025 revenue.

Sales were higher in Q4, 2025 compared to Q4, 2024. Flexible Solutions’ top line revenue increased from $8.84million (Q4, 2024) to $9.10million (Q4, 2025), up approximately 3% year over year. Full year revenue increased from $38.23million in 2024 to $38.50million in 2025, a full year increase of approximately 1%.

Mr. Dan O’Brien, CEO, comments, “The 2025 year was one of transition as our Panama factory was built and our Illinois factory was retooled for our new contracts. Agriculture was difficult all year in all geographies. This obscured the excellent forward progress in food grade products.” Mr. O’Brien continues, “We anticipate that the opposite will be true in 2026 provided that food grade production reaches the much higher revenue we hope for.”

Complete financial results will be available after market close on March 31, 2026 concurrent with the Company’s SEC full year filings. A conference call will be scheduled for 8:00 am Pacific Time, 11:00 am Eastern Standard Time, the following business day, Wednesday, April 1, 2026. See the FSI March 31, 2026 financials news release for the dial in numbers.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world.

