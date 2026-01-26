PANAMA FACTORY PRODUCTION BEGINS 

TABER, ALBERTA, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLEXIBLE SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NYSE-AMERICAN: FSI), is the developer and manufacturer of biodegradable polymers for oil extraction, detergent ingredients and water treatment as well as crop nutrient availability chemistry. Flexible Solutions also manufactures biodegradable and environmentally safe water and energy conservation technologies. In addition, FSI is increasing its presense in the food and nutrition supplement manufacturing markets. Today the Company announces shipping from the Company’s new Panama factory have started,

CEO Dan O'Brien comments, "The Panama factory has started production of agricultural and polymer products. We estimate that nearly all international sales will be produced in Panama by the end of Q1." Mr. O'Brien continues, "Transition of international production to Panama will free space in our Illinois factory for increases in food grade products as well as potentially allowing international sales to rise."

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (www.flexiblesolutions.com), based in Taber, Alberta, is an environmental technology company. The Company’s NanoChem Solutions Inc. subsidiary specializes in biodegradable, water-soluble products utilizing thermal polyaspartate (TPA) biopolymers. TPA beta-proteins are manufactured from the common biological amino acid, L-aspartic and have wide usage including scale inhibitors, detergent ingredients, water treatment and crop enhancement. Along with TPA, this division started producing other crop enhancement products as well. In 2022, the Company entered the food and nutrition markets by obtaining FDA food grade approval for the Peru IL plant. The other divisions manufacture energy and water conservation products for drinking water, agriculture, industrial markets and swimming pools throughout the world.

Safe Harbor Provision

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "Safe Harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain of the statements contained herein, which are not historical facts, are forward looking statement with respect to events, the occurrence of which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements may be impacted, either positively or negatively, by various factors. Information concerning potential factors that could affect the company is detailed from time to time in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

