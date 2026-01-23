Kaldvík AS: Update on financial situation

Frøya, 23 January 2026: Reference is made to Kaldvik AS' (the "Company") Q3 2025 results, as published on 21 November 2025. Following the Q3 presentation, multiple factors have negatively affected the outlook for the Company in Q1 2026, including but not limited to early harvest and external factors such as a reduction in salmon prices.

As a result, the Company may be in risk of breaching one or more of its financial covenants in its senior bank debt facility, in Q1 or at a later stage in 2026.

For the purpose of preparing for a potential breach, the Company has initiated a dialogue with its lenders and will request a covenant waiver.

The Company will revert with further information as soon as there are any material developments.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Information in this announcement is considered inside information pursuant to EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to MAR Article 17 and Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík AS is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well- developed and fully integrated value-chain controlling all steps from hatchery to sales, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.



