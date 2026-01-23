Correction: Stærð RIKS 26 0216

 | Source: Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins Ríkissjóður Íslands - Lánamál ríkisins

Stærð flokksins RIKS 26 0216 eftir uppkaup 23. janúar 2026 er 47.383.080.943 (nafnvirði).


