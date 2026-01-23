NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Dtex Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Dtex Systems that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “DTEX Designated as CVE Numbering Authority (CNA) Partner” issued January 22nd, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
