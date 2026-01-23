Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 23.1.2026

Aspo Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 23.1.2026
   
   
Aspo Plc: Share repurchase 23.1.2026 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date          23.1.2026 
Bourse trade        Buy 
Share                 ASPO 
Amount            1 000Shares
Average price/ share   7,5900EUR
Total cost           7 590,00EUR
   
   
Aspo Plc now holds a total of 126 552 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 23.1.2026 
   
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation 
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
   
   
On behalf of Aspo Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
   
Sami HuttunenIlari Isomäki 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Erkka Repo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5827 971, erkka.repo@aspo.com
   
   
www.aspo.com  
   
   
   


ASPO 23.1 trades

