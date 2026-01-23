CPABC recognizes 9 CPAs for lasting influence through leadership

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is pleased to honour six chartered professional accountants (CPAs) with a fellowship designation (FCPA) for their outstanding contributions to the CPA profession, career achievements, and community contributions. Concurrently, CPABC is proud to celebrate three FCPAs with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their sustained dedication, commitment, and extraordinary contributions since receiving their fellowship designation.

“These Fellows and Lifetime Achievement Award recipients bring diverse skillsets and deep experience, underscoring the significant role CPAs play in shaping business and contributing to their communities and our profession,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “They are exceptional leaders and stand as role models who embody the CPA values of integrity, ethical standards, leadership, and community involvement.”

The honourees will be celebrated at CPABC’s Member Recognition Dinner on April 1, 2026. They are:

Elected to Fellowship:

Teresa Conway, FCPA, FCA, Corporate Director, (Vancouver)

C.J. James, FCPA, FCA, Retired Partner, KPMG LLP (Vancouver)

Jamal Nazari, FCPA, FCGA, FCMA, Professor of Accounting and Academic Director of KPMG Graduate Programs, Simon Fraser University (Burnaby)

Sheila Nelson, FCPA, FCA, President, S.A. Nelson Inc. (Armstrong)

Pam Prior, FCPA, FCA, National Technical Partner, Estates and Trusts for Tax and Family Office, KPMG LLP (Vancouver)

Shelley Williams, FCPA, FCA, Corporate Director (Langley)

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Glenn Ives, FCPA, FCA, Corporate Director (West Vancouver)

Elio Luongo, FCPA, FCA, Corporate Director (Burnaby)

Barry Macdonald, FCPA, FCA, Corporate Director and Retired Partner, PwC (Vancouver)

